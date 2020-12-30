https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/ready-funny-steven-crowder-formally-apologizes-for-his-offensive-comments-and-videos-2019

In 2019, Steven Crowder issued an epic ‘apology’ for his offensive comments, videos, and overall tone on his program, Louder with Crowder.

“It was brought to my attention that many of the comments, videos, and overall tenor and tone of this program have been considered hurtful and offensive to many. And while not in violation of policy guidelines certainly skirted the lines of human decency. I along with everyone here at Louder with Crowder am not above recognizing my mistakes and attempting to rectify them,” Crowder began.

Crowder proceeds to revisit many of his most savage jokes and comments directed at: Hillary Clinton; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-D); Feminists; BuzzFeed, and more.

