https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-30-game-over-dominion-voting-machines-live-hacked-georgia-election.html
Wednesday, December 30, 2020 by: Mike Adams
Tags: cyber war, dominion, election fraud, Fulton County, Glitch, Hacked, Joe Biden, Jovan Pulitzer, President Trump, rigged, vote fraud, vote theft, voting machines
Bypass censorship by sharing this link:
(Natural News) Despite all the fake news lies that claimed Dominion voting machines could not be hacked and could not be used to alter the outcome of the election, analyst Jovan Pulitzer has just unleashed a bombshell announcement during a live Georgia senate hearing.
White hat hackers were able to remotely gain full control over the Dominion voting machines, enabling them to remotely alter election results.
Both Dominion and the fake news media have insisted this is impossible. They are lying.
The game is over. The fraud is now exposed. The entire election was a fraud, and the upcoming Georgia runoff election is uncertifiable.
This will give members of Congress the power to vote for the Trump slate of electors on January 6th, and it will grant Trump the full justification he needs to invoke his 2018 executive order on foreign interference in US elections.
Watch the short video below. Here’s the relevant transcript:
Jovan Pulitzer, regarding Fulton County
At this very moment at a polling location in the county, not only do we now have access through the devices to the poll pad–the system, but WE ARE IN.
And it’s not supposed to have WiFi and that’s not supposed to be able to happen so we’ve documented now it’s communicating two ways in real time, meaning it’s receiving data and sending data … should never happen, shouldn’t be WiFi, we’ve now documented it in real time.
That’s going on right there where everyone is voting.
This is coming through the polling pad device… it only takes one device where you daisy chain them together and do it. The most important thing is that shouldn’t be two-waying and even should even be accessible or on, and it’s there.
Statistically what can be going on when you have an operation like this is as that data is being exchanged and somebody is in it, can actually siphon off that data, modify that data and feed it right back into the system, or kind of do a pump-and-dump in real time.
Not only are you in the system, but then once you get into the machine you can do stuff in real time, changing it [with] intent. That’s what it opens up.
Receive Our Free Email Newsletter
Get independent news alerts on natural cures, food lab tests, cannabis medicine, science, robotics, drones, privacy and more.
About the author: Mike Adams (aka the “Health Ranger“) is a best selling author (#1 best selling science book on Amazon.com called “Food Forensics“), an environmental scientist, a patent holder for a cesium radioactive isotope elimination invention, a multiple award winner for outstanding journalism, a science news publisher and influential commentator on topics ranging from science and medicine to culture and politics. Follow his videos, podcasts, websites and science projects at the links below.
Mike Adams serves as the founding editor of NaturalNews.com and the lab science director of an internationally accredited (ISO 17025) analytical laboratory known as CWC Labs. There, he was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for achieving extremely high accuracy in the analysis of toxic elements in unknown water samples using ICP-MS instrumentation. Adams is also highly proficient in running liquid chromatography, ion chromatography and mass spectrometry time-of-flight analytical instrumentation. He has also achieved numerous laboratory breakthroughs in the programming of automated liquid handling robots for sample preparation and external standards prep.
The U.S. patent office has awarded Mike Adams patent NO. US 9526751 B2 for the invention of “Cesium Eliminator,” a lifesaving invention that removes up to 95% of radioactive cesium from the human digestive tract. Adams has pledged to donate full patent licensing rights to any state or national government that needs to manufacture the product to save human lives in the aftermath of a nuclear accident, disaster, act of war or act of terrorism. He has also stockpiled 10,000 kg of raw material to manufacture Cesium Eliminator in a Texas warehouse, and plans to donate the finished product to help save lives in Texas when the next nuclear event occurs. No independent scientist in the world has done more research on the removal of radioactive elements from the human digestive tract.
Adams is a person of color whose ancestors include Africans and American Indians. He is of Native American heritage, which he credits as inspiring his “Health Ranger” passion for protecting life and nature against the destruction caused by chemicals, heavy metals and other forms of pollution.
Adams is the author of the world’s first book that published ICP-MS heavy metals analysis results for foods, dietary supplements, pet food, spices and fast food. The book is entitled Food Forensics and is published by BenBella Books.
In his laboratory research, Adams has made numerous food safety breakthroughs such as revealing rice protein products imported from Asia to be contaminated with toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium and tungsten. Adams was the first food science researcher to document high levels of tungsten in superfoods. He also discovered over 11 ppm lead in imported mangosteen powder, and led an industry-wide voluntary agreement to limit heavy metals in rice protein products.
In addition to his lab work, Adams is also the (non-paid) executive director of the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center (CWC), an organization that redirects 100% of its donations receipts to grant programs that teach children and women how to grow their own food or vastly improve their nutrition. Through the non-profit CWC, Adams also launched Nutrition Rescue, a program that donates essential vitamins to people in need. Click here to see some of the CWC success stories.
With a background in science and software technology, Adams is the original founder of the email newsletter technology company known as Arial Software. Using his technical experience combined with his love for natural health, Adams developed and deployed the content management system currently driving NaturalNews.com. He also engineered the high-level statistical algorithms that power SCIENCE.naturalnews.com, a massive research resource featuring over 10 million scientific studies.
Adams is well known for his incredibly popular consumer activism video blowing the lid on fake blueberries used throughout the food supply. He has also exposed “strange fibers” found in Chicken McNuggets, fake academic credentials of so-called health “gurus,” dangerous “detox” products imported as battery acid and sold for oral consumption, fake acai berry scams, the California raw milk raids, the vaccine research fraud revealed by industry whistleblowers and many other topics.
Adams has also helped defend the rights of home gardeners and protect the medical freedom rights of parents. Adams is widely recognized to have made a remarkable global impact on issues like GMOs, vaccines, nutrition therapies, human consciousness.
In addition to his activism, Adams is an accomplished musician who has released over fifteen popular songs covering a variety of activism topics.
Click here to read a more detailed bio on Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, at HealthRanger.com.
Find more science, news, commentary and inventions from the Health Ranger at:
Brighteon.com:
Brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
Diaspora: (uncensored social network)
Share.NaturalNews.com
Podcasts:
HealthRangerReport.com
Online store:
HealthRangerStore.com
#1 Bestselling Science Book Food Forensics:
FoodForensics.com
iTunes:
itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-health-ranger-report/id1063165791
SoundCloud:
Soundcloud.com/healthranger
Health Ranger’s science lab
CWClabs.com
Health Ranger bio
HealthRanger.com
TruthWiki.org
Search engine:
Webseed.com
Take Action: Support Natural News by linking to this article from your website
Permalink to this article:
Embed article link: (copy HTML code below):
Reprinting this article:
Non-commercial use OK, cite NaturalNews.com with clickable link.
Follow Natural News on Diaspora, AllSocial, USA.Life, Parler, MeWe, and GAB