Coffee County Georgia officials sent out a letter in early December to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. County officials told Raffensperger they were not able to duplicate the election night results on their Dominion voting machines.

Since they couldn’t duplicate their numbers with the fancy new voting machines they went with their original numbers.

On Wednesday morning a Coffee County official spoke before Georgia’s Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Elections. The woman told the subcommittee that when their county complained to Secretary of State Raffensperger about the voting machines and the recounts Secretary Raffensperger sent armed Secretary of State officials with handcuffs and two Dominion operators to the county.

She said Raffensperger was intentionally threatening the county officials.

Georgia was stolen from Trump by the state officials.

Voter fraud for dirty traitor Joe Biden Video Shows Tampering With Votes Possible

A video demonstration by a Coffee County election official shows how the election supervisor can easily change the vote however they wish by adjudicating over votes& entering them into the system

2 pic.twitter.com/quAvvahiki — Anti-terrorism (@Vladimi81231035) December 30, 2020

