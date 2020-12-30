https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fedbd409cd48c07ede787b0
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned the public to stay vigilant during the “difficult” winter ahead, saying that 2020 was the toughest year of her tenure. She also confirmed she will not seek r…
French director and actor Robert Hossein has died after contracting Covid-19, just hours after he celebrated his 93rd birthday. The multi-talented star carved out a decades-long legacy in theater, cin…
Here is what’s on the president’ agenda today: During the Holiday season, President Trump will continue to work tirelessly for the American People….
An increasing number of hotels and resorts are offering guests Covid-19 test packages, with fast results, as part of a stay….
Pulling time originally intended to promote its new F-150 pickup, Ford will launch a nationwide ad campaign on New Year’s Day asking Americans to “Finish Strong” in the battle against Covid-19….