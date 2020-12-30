https://www.oann.com/gop-chairwoman-blames-dems-for-peoples-lack-of-trust-in-covid-19-vaccine/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=gop-chairwoman-blames-dems-for-peoples-lack-of-trust-in-covid-19-vaccine

UPDATED 1:17 PM PT – Thursday, December 30, 2020

While the President’s administration has continued to try and share the evidence of the safety of Operation Warp Speed, some members of the GOP have argued Democrats are to blame for floating doubts.

While taking to Twitter Tuesday, RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel called out Kamala Harris for arranging a photo op receiving the vaccine after spending the last year advocating against it.

Over the summer, Kamala Harris shamefully decided to play politics and undermined confidence in a vaccine. Today, she was able to get one because of @realDonaldTrump’s #OperationWarpSpeed. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) December 29, 2020

“If the public health professionals and Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it — I will be the first in line to take it, absolutely,” Harris stated during a previous debate. “But if Donald Trump says we should take it, I am not taking it.”

McDaniel claimed Harris’ campaigning tactics undermined the public’s confidence in Operation Warp Speed, which is the program that made it possible for her to receive a vaccine so quickly. In fact, some Americans have been surprised at the turn-around rate of the initiative, which took a typically five to 10 year process and managed to complete it in less than one.

To further curb any fears, the FDA recently released a video featuring commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn explaining the administration’s approval process and reassuring the American public the vaccines that have been developed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be safe. In the video, he shows how the FDA has been involved in every step through the development process from pre-clinical to human trials.

In @HHSgov’s Tell Me More video series, FDA Commissioner @SteveFDA talks about how the FDA knows that a new vaccine is safe. pic.twitter.com/NWPzwkpIOz — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) December 29, 2020

In the last five years, only two vaccines have had issues that warranted intervention from the FDA and both were due to packaging issues.

Despite Democrats’ efforts, more Americans are scheduling their vaccination appointments with some just grateful for the opportunity to get help.

