Rep. Adam KinzingerAdam Daniel KinzingerSunday shows – Trump’s COVID-19 relief bill opposition dominates GOP lawmaker calls Trump’s election fraud allegations a ‘scam’ Sunday shows preview: COVID-19 relief waiting on Trump’s signature; government continues vaccine roll out MORE (R-Ill.) said Wednesday he thinks as many as 100 Republicans could challenge the Electoral College results when Congress convenes to count the votes on Jan. 6.

In an interview with “The Bulwark Podcast,” Kinzinger told host Charlie Sykes he thinks “upwards of 100” GOP lawmakers could challenge the Nov. 3 election results.

“I hope I’m wrong,” he added.

Kinzinger said he had spoken with a lawmaker from a Republican-leaning district who was concerned about reelection if they did not voice opposition to the electoral votes.

“It’s like the Texas briefing, right? They knew that it wasn’t going anywhere, but it was much easier to just sign your name and be done with it than actually defend it,” the Illinois representative said.

Earlier this month, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) filed a lawsuit seeking to block presidential electors in four battleground states from casting their votes for President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenGeorgia signature audit finds no fraud in presidential election Pence refused to sign on to plan to overturn election, lawyers say New Lincoln Project ad shows Trump border wall built from tombstones of COVID-19 victims MORE. More than 100 Republicans in the House signed an amicus brief in support of the unsuccessful lawsuit.

“I’m just over the undermining of democracy and the frankly massive damage that’s being done with this,” Kinzinger said during Wednesday’s interview.

Kinzinger, who was elected to Congress in 2010, has become one of the few Republicans in Congress to repeatedly criticize President Trump Donald TrumpGeorgia signature audit finds no fraud in presidential election Pompeo calls for release of Chinese journalist jailed over coronavirus coverage Pence refused to sign on to plan to overturn election, lawyers say MORE‘s unsubstantiated allegations of widespread voter fraud.

On Wednesday, Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyPush for ,000 stimulus checks hits Senate buzzsaw GOP Georgia senators throw support behind ,000 stimulus checks Five GOP senators to watch in next month’s Electoral College fight MORE (R-Mo.) said he would object during Congress’s count of the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6. That same day, Rep. Jefferson Van Drew (R-N.J.) said he would not vote to certify the 2020 presidential election results next Wednesday.

Kinzinger on CNN earlier this week criticized attempts to overturn the election results.

“We have to follow the Constitution, and I’m sorry if the outcome is not what you wanted,” he said.

