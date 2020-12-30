https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kinzinger-hawley-trump/2020/12/30/id/1003688

Representative Adam Kinzinger mocked fellow Republican Josh Hawley on Wednesday by speculating what went through the Missouri senator’s mind before declaring his intention to challenge the 2020 election results in Congress, Mediaite reported.

Hawley stated that he will object during the Electoral College certification process on January 6, which will help to “highlight the failure of some states, including notably Pennsylvania, to follow their own election laws as well as the unprecedented interference of Big Tech monopolies in the election.”

Kinzinger, who has been criticizing fellow Republicans for backing President Donald Trump’s efforts to discredit the election, posted a tweet showing his disgust.

“Internal monologue,” he wrote “I want to be President so I decided to try to get POTUS tweet saying I’m great even though I know this isn’t going anywhere, but hey… I’ll blame someone else when it fails.”

The Illinois representative told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that continued efforts by Trump and some House Republicans to overturn the election of President-elect Joe Biden is ia “a scam.”

He emphasized the absurdity “to explain to people that somehow Congress can overthrow the certified results of every state, that we can change an election outcome, when there was not a single court case that had any legs.”

He stressed that “even if you believe that somehow the courts were inept in this whole process, if somehow you believe that this whole election was stolen, the reality is, there is no impetus to overthrow an election, even if you want to, and there’s no ability to overthrow an election, even if you want to.”

