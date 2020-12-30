https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/gop-represenative-elect-word-hill-mitch-mcconnell-nancy-pelosi-possibly-working-rule-change-block-electoral-college-objection/

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley announced on Wednesday that he will object to the Electoral College certification process on January 6th.

Senator Hawley is the first Republican senator to release a statement on his intentions to decertify the fraudulent election results.

We hear there will be more to join the Missouri senator.

Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf pic.twitter.com/kTaaPPJGHE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

Following the news this morning Representative-elect Marjorie Taylor-Greene tweeted out that the “word on the Hill” is that GOP Senate Leader Mitch McConnell is working together with Democrat Speaker Nancy Pelosi on a rules change “deal” to block our Electoral College Certification objection.

So far OVER 30 Republican representatives and Senator Josh Hawley have confirmed they will challenge the Electoral College count next week.

The election was stolen.

Several Republicans are standing up.

If you are a Republican lawmaker and do not make a stand against this stolen election your days in office are numbered.

Word on the Hill is that Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi could be working together on a rules change “deal” to block our Electoral College Certification objection. The American people deserve to hear about the voter fraud that took place on Nov 3 … NO DEAL, NO COVER-UP! — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 30, 2020

