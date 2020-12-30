https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fed85009cd48c07ede78175

The New Year could finally bring a fresh start and a commitment to let bygones be bygones for Britain and the European Union. The U.K. has chosen to leave the EU, setting a course away from the conti…

Here we are, a little over halfway through 2020. Events have moved so quickly that most people are having a hard time keeping up and are simply coping as best……

“We are more than disappointed that this individual’s actions will result in a delay of more than 500 people receiving their vaccine,” the center said….

Ontario’s Finance Minister Rod Phillips faces calls to resign after he went on a weeks-long trip to the Caribbean, flouting Canada’s Covid-19 guidelines, and apparently posted specious tweets to sugge…

California Governor Gavin Newsom is now facing a serious effort to recall him from office. Not only have the people behind the recall gathered millions of necessary signatures, they are now getting hu…

