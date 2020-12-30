https://www.theepochtimes.com/hawley-hits-walmart-after-company-called-senator-sore-loser-over-planned-election-objection_3638102.html

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) fired back at Walmart after the company on Wednesday called him a “sore loser” for his plans to object to electoral votes during next month’s joint session of Congress.

Hawley posted the announcement of his plans on Twitter. The official Walmart account responded, saying: “Go ahead. Get your 2 hour debate. #soreloser.”

Objections to electoral votes trigger a two-hour debate and a vote by both chambers of Congress on whether to uphold the challenges.

Hawley responded about an hour later, thanking Walmart for its “insulting condescension.”

“Now that you’ve insulted 75 million Americans, will you at least apologize for using slave labor?” he asked. “Or maybe you’d like to apologize for the pathetic wages you pay your workers as you drive mom and pop stores out of business.”

Attempts to reach Walmart were not successful.

The company later deleted the tweet.

Hawley was the first senator to commit to objecting to electoral votes during the Jan. 6, 2021, session. A slew of representatives have pledged to do so, but objections aren’t valid without the support of at least one senator.

