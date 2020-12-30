https://thehill.com/homenews/house/532149-here-are-the-republicans-planning-to-challenge-the-electoral-college-results

More Republicans are vowing to challenge the Electoral College results when Congress convenes next week to count the votes from the 2020 presidential election.

Sen. Josh HawleyJoshua (Josh) David HawleyPush for ,000 stimulus checks hits Senate buzzsaw GOP Georgia senators throw support behind ,000 stimulus checks Five GOP senators to watch in next month’s Electoral College fight MORE (R-Mo.) on Wednesday added momentum to the long-shot bid to overturn the election when he announced he would object to Congress’s counting of the electoral votes on Jan. 6, making him the first GOP senator to join an effort launched by House conservatives.

Hawley’s objection, along with at least one House lawmaker, would ensure a debate and vote in the House and Senate despite no hard evidence showing widespread voter fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s pretty clear that the momentum is growing in support of the objections to states’ submittals of Electoral College votes because of their flawed election systems and render them unworthy of trust,” Rep. Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson BrooksTrump campaign asks Supreme Court to review Wisconsin challenge Five GOP senators to watch in next month’s Electoral College fight GOP seeks to avoid messy Trump fight over Electoral College MORE (R-Ala.), who is leading the charge on the House side, told reporters after a meeting at the White House earlier this month.

“We now in the House side are up to dozens of congressmen who are willing to object or co-sponsor objections to various states’ submittals, so we have more congressmen than we have states to object to,” he added.

According to sources familiar with the effort, Hawley’s participation has prompted a number of other GOP lawmakers to lend their support.

Here’s a look at the current and incoming House GOP lawmakers who have publicly voiced their support for the move.

Rep. Brian Babin (Texas)

Rep. Andy Biggs (Ariz.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert (Colo.)

Rep. Mo Brooks (Ala.)

Rep. Ted Budd Theodore (Ted) Paul BuddGrowing number of GOP lawmakers back Electoral College challenge Top GOP lawmakers call for Swalwell to be removed from Intelligence Committee Congress eyes 1-week stopgap, longer session to reach deal MORE (N.C.)

Rep.-elect Jerry Carl (Ala.)

Rep.-elect Madison Cawthorn (N.C.)

Rep.-elect Andrew Clyde (Ga.)

Rep. Jeff Duncan Jeffrey (Jeff) Darren DuncanTop GOP lawmakers call for Swalwell to be removed from Intelligence Committee Hillicon Valley: House votes to condemn QAnon | Americans worried about foreign election interference | DHS confirms request to tap protester phones House approves measure condemning QAnon, but 17 Republicans vote against it MORE (S.C.)

Rep. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzGrowing number of House Republicans warm to proxy voting Florida Democrat files petition to disbar Gaetz For NY Times, no news is fit to print about Rep. Swalwell and a spy MORE (Fla.)

Louie Gohmert Louis (Louie) Buller GohmertPence refused to sign on to plan to overturn election, lawyers say Ex-Pence aide turned Trump critic ‘very concerned’ about Jan. 6 violence GOP lawmaker sues Pence in bid to overturn Biden win MORE (Texas)

Rep.-elect Bob Good (Va.)

Rep. Lance Gooden Lance Gooden27 GOP reps ask for special counsel to investigate election irregularities Facebook-backed cryptocurrency Libra changes names Chamber-endorsed Dems struggle on election night MORE (Texas)

Rep. Paul Gosar Paul Anthony GosarTop GOP lawmakers call for Swalwell to be removed from Intelligence Committee House Republicans who didn’t sign onto the Texas lawsuit Press: America: Love it or leave it! MORE (Ariz.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Rep. Mark Green Mark GreenRepublicans press FBI for briefing on efforts by Chinese government operatives to gain influence with lawmakers Every military family deserves our gratitude Cheney seeks to cool tensions with House conservatives MORE (Tenn.)

Rep.-elect Yvette Herrell (N.M.)

Rep. Jody Hice Jody Brownlow HiceGrowing number of GOP lawmakers back Electoral College challenge The Hill’s Morning Report – Congress passes year-end COVID-19 relief, omnibus deal No. 2 GOP senator: Efforts to overturn election would ‘go down like a shot dog’ MORE (Ga.)

Rep.-elect Ronny Jackson (Texas)

Rep.-elect Barry Moore (Ala.)

Rep. Ralph Norman Ralph Warren NormanTop GOP lawmakers call for Swalwell to be removed from Intelligence Committee Hillicon Valley: House votes to condemn QAnon | Americans worried about foreign election interference | DHS confirms request to tap protester phones House approves measure condemning QAnon, but 17 Republicans vote against it MORE (S.C.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Rep.-elect Burgess Owens (Utah)

Rep. Scott Perry Scott Gordon PerryJohn Katko tapped to be next ranking member of House Committee on Homeland Security Hundreds of Trump supporters protest election results in Pennsylvania The Hill’s Morning Report – Fearing defeat, Trump claims ‘illegal’ ballots MORE (Pa.)

Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.)

Rep. Jeff Van Drew Jeff Van DrewMeghan McCain says Merry Christmas to all except ‘healthy people under 65’ getting vaccine before front-line workers Growing number of lawmakers decline early access to COVID-19 vaccine Democrats were united on top issues this Congress — but will it hold? MORE (N.J.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

