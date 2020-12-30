https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/30/heres-a-thread-of-frontline-medical-workers-dancing-if-youre-into-that-sort-of-thing/

George Alexopoulos posted a comic a couple of days ago that caused quite a stir:

“THIS COMIC ISNT REAL”

> No shit it’s a comic “YOU HATE DOCTORS AND NURSES”

> Only bad ones “HEY EVERYONE TAKE A LOOK AT THIS COMIC IT SUCKS”

> Thanks for sharing! Links in bio if you want to support my work 🤌 — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) December 28, 2020

“NOT ALL DOCTORS ARE BAD. THEY WORK HARD AND PUT THEIR HEALTH AT RISK TO SAVE LIVES”

> I agree. How do you feel about police? “ALL POLICE ARE BAD”

> Oh ok — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) December 28, 2020

I feel like there’s a reference here I’m not privy to.. why are they dancing? — Rabbit (@ra6bit) December 29, 2020

We were thinking of putting together a thread of dancing frontline medical workers the other day because we kept seeing so many on our Twitter feed. Sure, you could argue that they’re under a ton of pressure and just letting off a little steam by doing these dance routines. Or maybe they just tick you off.

Reminder: how the ‘pandemic’ was overwhelming our frontline warriors over Xmas… pic.twitter.com/uY40PYJM6I — Patrick Henningsen (@21WIRE) December 30, 2020

This crap pisses me off. They can sing and dance. Meanwhile, I had to wait almost 8 hours in my car in the cold while my husband had surgery, because you can’t wait inside OMG Covid! https://t.co/BBmJqNRvPe — 68.05% Tiger🐯 (@VioletTiger2) December 30, 2020

Well, it turns out we didn’t have to put together a thread, because someone already did. Maybe this videos will cheer you up, or maybe they’ll tick you off, like that video of hospital staff in full PPE lining up outside to applaud the Black Lives Matter protesters marching by on the sidewalk.

What this pandemic really needs is an upbeat number by Andrew Lloyd Webber. pic.twitter.com/iyKNNu1rze — 🐴One Horse Pony🐴Big Shot Gangster🦅 (@shot_gangster) December 29, 2020

Sorry for the shoddy audio quality on this one, but this isn’t the real thing, it’s only a rehearsal. The final dance production will be much more refined. #CovidDance pic.twitter.com/ii4pr6tiNg — 🐴One Horse Pony🐴Big Shot Gangster🦅 (@shot_gangster) December 29, 2020

Meanwhile in India, they’ve got disposable personal protective equipment to spare for this. #CovidDance pic.twitter.com/iLM3OUG8JD — 🐴One Horse Pony🐴Big Shot Gangster🦅 (@shot_gangster) December 29, 2020

The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, because children are practically immune from covid-19. So why don’t we open the schools then? #CovidDance pic.twitter.com/Bo7pgHBYUZ — 🐴One Horse Pony🐴Big Shot Gangster🦅 (@shot_gangster) December 29, 2020

Stanford Children’s Hospital, one of the finest children’s hospitals in the world. Not a care in the world. #coviddance pic.twitter.com/nuIHxkstv3 — 🐴One Horse Pony🐴Big Shot Gangster🦅 (@shot_gangster) December 29, 2020

It’s a GLOBAL PANDEMIC! We’re all gonna diiiiiiiiie!!! But first, let’s dance. pic.twitter.com/8b8Iuraolw — 🐴One Horse Pony🐴Big Shot Gangster🦅 (@shot_gangster) December 29, 2020

So, are you a fan of the #CovidDance or not?

This whole thread is a slap in the face to real suffering Americans https://t.co/qB8z8UP7sX — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) December 29, 2020

Arent they the ones telling us to not do exactly what they are in this video? — Hans (@feeling_hans) December 30, 2020

Soon there will be on ABC: “Dancing with the Stars: Essential Worker – Covid Season”. — Jerry Rosen (@Shortrosen) December 29, 2020

If you or your loved ones ever get seriously ill or injured, this is who’s going to take care of you. — God Bless America (@marklindesr) December 29, 2020

Just spent 9 days in the hospital, not COVID. Nurses, docs, and ‘ techs were working their tails off, no time for such nonsense. These posts are a sign of disrespect and ignorance. Think of the rehearsal time alone. — C. Dennis Peek – Militant🇺🇸Normal 🎄🎅🏻🌴🌞🦩🐊😎🌴🇺🇸 (@DennisP220) December 30, 2020

Don’t these knuckleheads realize that this is the sort of footage future generations will judge 2020 by, showing by their buffoonery how even medical professionals knew the virus wasn’t as deadly as we’ve been lead to believe by posturing politicians and their lackeys? — Dr Conservative Political Outsider 🇺🇸 (@PhillyCPO) December 29, 2020

This is a perfect example of “Just because you can do something, doesn’t mean you should.” — ArmoredSaint (@ArmoredSaint65) December 30, 2020

dancing scrubs are beyond annoying at this point. and sorta like a creepy bad dream — Francesca (@OneHorse_Pony) December 30, 2020

Large gatherings forbidden and hospital staff shortages. Sure can’t tell from this video though. — Larry Lunder (@LarryLunder) December 29, 2020

Why would any healthcare worker want to participate in this? And why would they expect to be treated with even an ounce of respect afterwards? — Kate Buckley (@k8_buckley) December 30, 2020

Dance in the hospitals but not in a club or in church. — Zillah 1776 (@ZillahP8ntsFire) December 29, 2020

OMG who is inside saving all the patients? — The C- Kids are in Charge (@luvvielist) December 29, 2020

The next TikTok video I want to see hospital HR staff handing out pink slips during the middle of the dance routine. — TheGreatUnknown (@TheGrea09119754) December 28, 2020

They’re just stressed out and need a break, that’s all. Right?

