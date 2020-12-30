https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/30/heres-a-thread-of-frontline-medical-workers-dancing-if-youre-into-that-sort-of-thing/

George Alexopoulos posted a comic a couple of days ago that caused quite a stir:

We were thinking of putting together a thread of dancing frontline medical workers the other day because we kept seeing so many on our Twitter feed. Sure, you could argue that they’re under a ton of pressure and just letting off a little steam by doing these dance routines. Or maybe they just tick you off.

Well, it turns out we didn’t have to put together a thread, because someone already did. Maybe this videos will cheer you up, or maybe they’ll tick you off, like that video of hospital staff in full PPE lining up outside to applaud the Black Lives Matter protesters marching by on the sidewalk.

So, are you a fan of the #CovidDance or not?

They’re just stressed out and need a break, that’s all. Right?

