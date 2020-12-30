https://www.oann.com/how-a-talent-mindset-can-help-businesses-thrive-post-pandemic/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=how-a-talent-mindset-can-help-businesses-thrive-post-pandemic

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:20 AM PT – Wednesday, December 30, 2020

One America’s Stephanie Myers spoke with George Randle, the Strategic Adviser to EF Overwatch and Vice President of Global Talent Acquisition at Forcepoint, who said now is the ideal time to be capturing the talent advantage on business competitors.

MORE NEWS: DOJ investigating ‘Zoom’ over allegedly sharing U.S. user data with the Chinese govt.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...