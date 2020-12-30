https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/hunter-biden-big-guy-anatomy-foreign-enrichment-scandal/

(JUST THE NEWS) — Nearly a year after President Trump was acquitted in an impeachment trial for seeking an investigation of the Biden family business dealings overseas, explosive new revelations have surfaced showing the extent of Hunter Biden’s effort to cash in on his father Joe Biden’s name and the timing of key business transactions to the former vice president’s policy responsibilities and actions.

Here are some of the key dates and evidence: June 2009

Six months into the Obama-Biden administration, Hunter Biden co-founds an investment fund called Rosemont Seneca Partners with Christopher Heinz, the stepson of then-Senator and future Secretary of State John Kerry, and a former Kerry aide named Devon Archer. The firm would create a series of side business ventures over the next several years in China, Russia, Ukraine and Kazahkstan.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

