If you listen to either Joe Biden or Kamala Harris speak, you could be forgiven for thinking that Harris is going to be the next president; only a day ago, Biden again referred to her as president-elect. And if you spend any time on social media, you know there’s a lot of betting going on as to how much of his term Biden is going to fill before handing over the reins.

National Review’s Jim Geraghty has some predictions for 2021, and we think for the most part he’s spot-on. Biden may talk about climate change literally threatening the existence of our planet, but is he going to be able to sneak through the Green New Deal? No way.

Predictions for 2021: I think President-elect Joe Biden and his administration will get stuck in the mud pretty fast. No matter how Georgia shakes out, he just won’t have legislative majorities big enough to pass much that will be controversial.https://t.co/l9QErEbfzc — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) December 30, 2020

As vice president, Kamala Harris will step on administration messages, needlessly antagonize and provoke the opposition, and frequently seem to forget that she’s vice president, not co-president.https://t.co/l9QErEbfzc — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) December 30, 2020

We have no doubts about that one.

Trump leaves office with enemies who smell blood in the water. He’ll spend a lot of 2021 dealing with investigations and lawsuits.https://t.co/l9QErEbfzc — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) December 30, 2020

I suspect Twitter will attempt to shut down Trump’s account shortly after he leaves the presidency.https://t.co/l9QErEbfzc — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) December 30, 2020

We’ve heard a lot of talk about that as well.

I’m not so sure Trump will end up creating “Trump TV.” Starting from scratch would be a lot of work, and if Trump were to formally join Newsmax or OAN, they would want to minimize his appearances on other networks and programs.https://t.co/l9QErEbfzc — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) December 30, 2020

In “Hunting Four Horsemen,” I envisioned a post-pandemic America and world that was still suffering a psychological and economic hangover. But pent up demand might create an economic surge as the year goes by.https://t.co/4xMv6ea7oG — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) December 30, 2020

Biden’s win over Bernie Sanders in the primary and the Republican down-ticket wins of November were about as clear and thorough a rejection of socialism and woke-ism as the electorate could deliver. But a lot of elites will pretend they didn’t hear it.https://t.co/l9QErEbfzc — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) December 30, 2020

My fear is that the desire to leave this horrible experience behind us means we will ignore some hard lessons — about our relationship with China, the illegal animal trade, the prevalence of wet markets in Asia, and the safety precautions in labs working with contagious viruses. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) December 30, 2020

I fear the “restorationist” foreign-policy thinkers in the Biden administration will win out over the “reformist” crowd. Confrontation with China is the harder path, at least in the short run. https://t.co/l9QErEbfzc — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) December 30, 2020

One hard lesson of 2020 is that the institutions with duties to inform the public adapted to the incentive structure of “clickbait” — “hot takes,” etc. — and somewhere along the line, forgot how to do their original jobs. I doubt that will change in 2021.https://t.co/l9QErEbfzc — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) December 30, 2020

That most certainly won’t change.

Other predictions: Stephen Breyer retires from the Supreme Court, setting up a relatively low-intensity confirmation battle to replace him.https://t.co/l9QErEbfzc — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) December 30, 2020

Vladimir Putin continues deny rumors of serious health issues, but his public appearances grow less frequent, and the explanations for his sickly appearance grow less plausible.https://t.co/l9QErEbfzc — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) December 30, 2020

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Green Bay Packers in the Super Bowl. The Jaguars pick Lawrence (duh) and the Jets select QB Zach Wilson of BYU.https://t.co/l9QErEbfzc — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) December 30, 2020

Whatever the political world holds, I hope 2021 brings you peace, prosperity, reassurance, and good cheer. After getting through this year, you’ve earned it.https://t.co/l9QErEbfzc — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) December 30, 2020

What do you think?

I think “Dr” Jill believes she’s the co-president. — D Weez (@zrs9504) December 30, 2020

True.

Kamala is for Kamala. — Bill Allison (@CoachA60) December 30, 2020

Thinking the same thing. She will not melt into the vice presidential role. — CAROL DYE (@carolanndye54) December 30, 2020

I give it a yearish before she is president… — Your Friendly Neighborhood Fox (@RutilusFidael) December 30, 2020

It’s crazy that the presidential candidate who was solidly rejected by the Democrats could end up president anyway.

I think we can all agree she is hopeless. But it might be fun watching it all unravel. — Spud (@Keigh17Krung) December 30, 2020

Prediction accuracy high. — StraightWalking Crab (@str8twalkincrab) December 30, 2020

Kamala Harris will be President within a year of Biden’s inauguration. No serious person doubts this. He was a trojan horse set up so that she could be President. — Admiral Jon Loveless 🎙️ 🎧 (@jonloveless) December 30, 2020

Don’t you worry, she will be getting rid of Biden as soon as possible — Dale Watkins (@FFI9119) December 30, 2020

Keep him away from Hillary Clinton.

