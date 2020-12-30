https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/30/jim-geraghtys-2021-predictions-include-kamala-harris-frequently-forgetting-shes-not-co-president/

If you listen to either Joe Biden or Kamala Harris speak, you could be forgiven for thinking that Harris is going to be the next president; only a day ago, Biden again referred to her as president-elect. And if you spend any time on social media, you know there’s a lot of betting going on as to how much of his term Biden is going to fill before handing over the reins.

National Review’s Jim Geraghty has some predictions for 2021, and we think for the most part he’s spot-on. Biden may talk about climate change literally threatening the existence of our planet, but is he going to be able to sneak through the Green New Deal? No way.

We have no doubts about that one.

We’ve heard a lot of talk about that as well.

That most certainly won’t change.

What do you think?

True.

It’s crazy that the presidential candidate who was solidly rejected by the Democrats could end up president anyway.

Keep him away from Hillary Clinton.

