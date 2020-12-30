https://www.theepochtimes.com/joe-biden-announces-two-key-nominees-for-department-of-defense_3637878.html

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced two key nominees for the Department of Defense (DOD) on Wednesday, calling them “crisis-tested patriots” who will ensure that DOD “policies are accountable to the American people.”

Biden announced his nomination of Dr. Kathleen Hicks as the Deputy Secretary of Defense and Dr. Colin Kahl as Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, both of whom previously served in former President Barack Obama’s administration.

Hicks and Kahl will work under Lloyd Austin whom Biden earlier nominated for the Secretary of Defense position.

The former vice president said the two nominees will play a key role in keeping Americans safe including, in his administration’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort, addressing security threats related to the climate crisis, equipping service members and their families, and preparing for potential conflicts.

“Dr. Kath Hicks and Dr. Colin Kahl have the broad experience and crisis-tested judgment necessary to help tackle the litany of challenges we face today, and all those we may confront tomorrow. They will be trusted partners to me, the vice president-elect, and Secretary-designate Austin—as well as our dedicated civilian and military team,” Biden said in a press statement.

Secretary-designate Lloyd Austin said he looks forward to working with the two nominees, should they be confirmed, adding, “Dr. Kathleen Hicks and Dr. Colin Kahl are public servants to their core—and they have spent their distinguished careers advancing the safety and security of our nation.”

Currently, Hicks is the Senior Vice President and Director of the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies as well as an advisor to Biden leading the Biden-Harris Transition’s Defense Agency Review Team. During the Obama-Biden Administration, she served as Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Strategy, Plans, and Forces and was confirmed by the Senate to serve as Principal Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy.

Kahl is currently a professor of political science at Stanford University and a Co-Director of the Center for International Security and Cooperation, and a national security advisor to Biden. He served as Deputy Assistant to Obama.

If Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20, his cabinet nominees will need to face the senate confirmation process, the results of which will be determined by many factors, including which party holds the majority in the Senate come January, after the Georgia senate runoffs. If Republicans retain control of the Senate then several of Biden’s nominees are likely to meet Republican opposition.

One is Neera Tanden, a Democratic operative who was nominated as the director of the White House’s Office of Management and Budget. Biden’s nominee for secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, may also have a hard time getting through the Senate because of his pro-abortion record.

Some other potential nominees also aren’t likely to see friendly treatment. Among them may be Bob Iger, the chairman of Walt Disney Co. and Biden’s potential pick for the position of China ambassador, who could be challenged for his close ties with the Chinese regime. Biden’s pick for national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, also has expressed support for abandoning Taiwan in exchange for writing off Chinese-held U.S. debt.

Allen Zhong contributed to this report.

