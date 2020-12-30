https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/30/joe-bidens-hoping-everybody-forgot-his-campaign-promise-to-shut-down-the-virus-instead-of-the-economy/

Hopefully Joe Biden doesn’t get a neck injury from the sudden one-eighty he’s been doing in regards to the spread of the virus. Case-in-point:

Biden: “The next few weeks and months are going to be very tough, a very tough period for our nation. Maybe the toughest during this entire pandemic. I know it’s hard to hear, but it’s the truth.” https://t.co/n3ObzCvStX pic.twitter.com/kklltW58Tp — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 29, 2020

Wait, weren’t people sold a different bag of goods before the election? Yes, they were:

Huh, so it’s not as simple as tweeting you’re going to shut down the virus.https://t.co/iSW2WVG2A6 — Lord BT (@back_ttys) December 29, 2020

He said he was going to “shutdown the virus”. Guess someone should have asked him what he meant by that. https://t.co/C5YWznpDTH — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 30, 2020

He’s into the lowering expectations phase of his transistion. — hypervista (@hypervista) December 30, 2020

Remember this from a whole two months ago?

I’m not going to shut down the country. I’m not going to shut down the economy. I’m going to shut down the virus. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2020

And now, “darkness” is arriving.

Translation: expect things to be worse during a Biden administration — 1WithABullet (@1WithABullet) December 30, 2020

Florida is wide open and seems to be doing ok. So what’s going to happen? — Bill Levasseur (@LevasseurBill) December 29, 2020

This seems really odd, because Biden said if he was elected he would…shut down the virus. He had a masterful plan? So far all we’ve heard is…wear a mask. https://t.co/ayOkTtjfHb — Jake Stull (@PoliticsInChief) December 30, 2020

Masks and shutdowns are mandated in California and unfortunately that doesn’t seem to be exactly slowing the spread there.

Wait. He said he had a plan to shut down the virus. Was he just bs ing? Why haven’t you asked him that media? https://t.co/YLjligXsHr — cml (@CML915) December 30, 2020

The media will simply report that Biden would have shut down the virus but Trump let it get too out of control. Wait for it.

