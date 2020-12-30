https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/12/30/sen-josh-hawley-announces-hell-object-to-certification-of-electoral-college-on-jan-6-1010947/

Get the latest BPR news delivered free to your inbox daily. SIGN UP HERE

CHECK OUT WeThePeople.store for best SWAG!

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley has indicated that he cannot support a vote by Congress to certify the results of the presidential election results on January 6.

The Missouri Republican expressed his decision to object to the certification of the Electoral College votes giving Joe Biden the presidential victory, saying in a news release on Wednesday that he wants lawmakers to investigate potential voter fraud in several states and to pass measures “to secure the integrity of our elections” moving forward.

“Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf,” Hawley announced on Twitter Wednesday along with his statement on his formal objection.

Several Republican members of the House of Representatives have openly pledged to object to certifying the presidential election results when Congress meets next week. But Hawley is the first GOP senator to publicly do the same, thus forcing a debate and vote on the Electoral College results in both the House and Senate.

Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf pic.twitter.com/kTaaPPJGHE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

“Following both the 2004 and 2016 elections, Democrats in Congress objected to the certification of election results in order to raise concerns about election integrity,” Hawley said in his statement Wednesday.

“They were praised by Democratic leadership and the media when they did. And they were entitled to do so. But now those of us concerned about the integrity of this election are entitled to do the same,” the lawmaker continued.

“I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own election laws. And I cannot vote to certify without pointing out the unprecedented effort of mega-corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election, in support of Joe Biden,” he added.

Hawley called out Congress for “failing” to investigate any of the many allegations of voter fraud and election irregularities that have been put forward by President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

“At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections. But Congress has so far failed to act,” he said.

“For these reasons, I will follow the same practice Democrat members of Congress have in years past and object during the certification process on January 6 to raise these critical issues,” he concluded.

Hawley’s announced promise to object comes as a group of House conservatives, led by Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama, have come forward to vow that they will formally object to the Electoral College results next week, challenging electors from six battleground states. Hawley’s move now provides the House members with the needed support of a senator to force a debate and a vote.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urged senators last week not to join in any floor-fight to challenge the electoral votes, raising the ire of the president’s supporters who were also angered that he congratulated Democrat Joe Biden. Some defended the Kentucky Republican’s efforts to avoid any moves that could jeopardize two Senate runoff elections in Georgia that will determine who controls the upper chamber in Congress.

Trump reminded Republican leaders on Christmas Eve that he will “never forget” them abandoning him during his ongoing battle against the results of the 2020 election. The president noted how the same lawmakers, including McConnell, were helped over their own election finish lines thanks to him, but have not come alongside him in his “fight against a crooked and vicious foe.”

see all) Latest posts by Frieda Powers

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

