Hollywood filmmaker Judd Apatow is blaming President Donald Trump for the death of Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, claiming without evidence that the Louisiana politician would be alive today if the president had promoted mask-wearing in the Republican party.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin and King of Staten Island director also blamed the president for the deaths of “hundreds of thousands” of people.

Judd Apatow made the shocking accusations in a tweet on Wednesday: “If Trump had made wearing a mask essential to Republicans he would be alive. So would hundreds of thousands of others.” The 40-Year-Old Virgin director was responding to a tweet from the anti-Trump newsletter The Daily Edge, which noted that Letlow had posted “numerous photos of himself at maskless events.”

If Trump had made wearing a mask essential to Republicans he would be alive. So would hundreds of thousands of others. https://t.co/qjPDUzA7TT — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 30, 2020

As Breitbart News reported, Luke Letlow suffered a heart attack during an operation to assist in fighting off the coronavirus. He was being treated in the intensive care unit at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport where he later died.

Letlow announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus on December 18. He was just days away from being sworn into the House of Representatives, where he was set to represent Louisiana’s 5th congressional district. He leaves behind his wife, Julia, and two young children.

President Trump and first lady Melania have publicly encouraged people to wear masks.

“We’re asking everybody that when you are not able to socially distance, wear a mask, get a mask,” the president said in July. “Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact, they’ll have an effect, and we need everything we can get.”

Apatow’s tweet omitted any mention of the numerous Democratic leaders who have been caught violating their own coronavirus recommendations and restrictions, including mask wearing. They include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), San Francisco mayor London Breed (D), New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D), and Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl (D).

Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx have also been caught failing to adhere to their own pandemic recommendations.

