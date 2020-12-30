https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/30/just-incredible-huffpost-reporters-response-to-getting-called-out-for-failed-dunk-on-mike-pence-is-a-miracle-of-modern-journalism-brain/

Last night, HuffPost senior politics reporter Jennifer Bendery decided to use her years of journalistic training to dunk on Mike Pence for saying that “millions of Americans have been vaccinated” against COVID19, when, in fact, only millions of Americans have been vaccinated against COVID19.

Since then, Bendery’s spent most of her time being dragged for her shameless hackery.

And speaking of gaslighting, here’s Jennifer this morning:

Jennifer. Honey.

Snort.

See, Jen? It’s easy if you try!

Modern journalism brain is a helluva drug.

Especially journalists. So they might as well lean into it, huh?

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...