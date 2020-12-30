https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/30/just-own-it-voxs-aaron-rupar-backpedals-only-slightly-after-tweet-about-gop-rep-elect-who-died-with-covid-19/

There’s some sad news being reported this morning: Rep-Elect Luke Letlow has died at the age of 41 after being hospitalized with Covid-19:

BREAKING: Luke Letlow, the Republican Congressman-elect from Louisiana, has died of COVID-19 at the age of 41. He first announced he had tested positive on Dec. 18. (@WWNO)https://t.co/u7Qh0jZ4qH — NPR (@NPR) December 30, 2020

According a report, Letlow “died from a heart attack following a procedure related to the infection.”

Vox correspondent Aaron Rupar immediately sprang into action to politicize the awful news:

Congressman-elect Letlow, 41, just died of Covid. A tragedy. https://t.co/iHFJ6dC7Wx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 30, 2020

Gee, what could he possibly be trying to say?

You can just feel thenation healing now that Trump is on his way out. https://t.co/dxBTVhjxOd — Lord BT (@back_ttys) December 30, 2020

The “unity” is overwhelming.

Just tweeting this in case someone was unsure of what a dick you are or? — Cotton-headed Ninny Muggin (@justanurse25) December 30, 2020

You can’t even put politics aside for ONE DAY while the family mourns? He left behind a 3 y/o and an 11 month old. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) December 30, 2020

“Putting politics aside” is an impossibility, apparently. But having double standards isn’t:

The media taught us 7 months ago that COVID won’t effect massive crowds if they are gathering to support something virtuous enough. — Emre (@emre_mayo) December 30, 2020

Dems & the media (pardon the redundancy) have made that point repeatedly this year, whether they’re self-aware enough to realize it or not.

What are you trying to prove? That him saying we should be cautious but open our economy so people don’t spiral into poverty means he deserved to die? Do you say the same things to Dems who have flouted their rules, the protesters, the Biden celebrators? — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) December 30, 2020

Those people get a pass because their “intent” is acceptable.

You are precisely the thing you claim to hate. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 30, 2020

Dunking on someone right after they pass is low, even for you. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 30, 2020

After hearing about his first tweet, Rupar commenced with a slight adjustment:

I mean it sincerely — Letlow’s death is tragic. It was also avoidable. It shouldn’t take tragedies for policymakers to treat the coronavirus pandemic with the seriousness it deserves. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 30, 2020

What’s special are the assumptions that just because the congressman-elect opposed business lockdowns that he also was against precautions against the virus.

Siri show me lying coupled with insensitivity https://t.co/eoRo526bbR pic.twitter.com/AmjnpNGfED — JonathonSnyder (@JonathonSnyder) December 30, 2020

It’s completely disingenuous to imply he didn’t take COVID seriously. He routinely wore a mask. He made an effort to hold events outside and distance. Maybe think about his two children waking up without a father instead of trying to construct a divisive partisan narrative. https://t.co/Sd6SQsbdgf pic.twitter.com/pJSS0nx2Ts — Erin Gaetz (@ErinGaetz) December 30, 2020

Nevertheless he’ll continue to push divisive partisan narratives.

Look at Aaron Rupar being such a good human showing a compassion 😒 Give the man and his family some peace. Nobody is buying your BS! https://t.co/PJEjAleRiD — Ex-Democrat! 🇺🇸 (@CentristAllWay) December 30, 2020

The left’s favorite thing is to use dead bodies to score political points https://t.co/rIardd7Mg3 — Trump Unlimited (@TrumpUnlimited) December 30, 2020

But it’s cool for policymakers to tell YOU to stay inside, lose your livelihood, etc while THEY go out to eat, fly to see family, etc. Got it. You hack. — Pam (@lifebythecreek) December 30, 2020

“It was avoidable.” I think all hope is lost for the Left to ever regain their science bona fides after this pandemic, but if you want to try you can start by abandoning the notion that every case of COVID is avoidable. https://t.co/ZAxEHZncum — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) December 30, 2020

There’s a reason no one believes you You’re a smug douche. Just own it https://t.co/g4WbhErO6A — Egregious Philbin (@Egregious_P) December 30, 2020

Narrator:

He was not sincere. https://t.co/T1qxi6akU5 — Jake Y (@JakeYentzen) December 30, 2020

