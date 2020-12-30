https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/30/just-sign-john-ohurley-jeopardys-ken-jennings-apologizes-for-his-unartful-and-insensitive-tweets/

When news got out that Jeopardy champion Ken Jennings would be hosting the game show in the wake of Alex Trebek’s death, a lot of people who’d been burned by Jennings on Twitter began pulling up some of his classics, like, “Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair.” We’ve done quite a few posts on Jennings’ more outrageous tweets, which he now claims were all supposed to be funny.

After Kathy Griffin held up President Trump’s bloody severed head, Jennings mocked his son Barron’s reaction: “Barron Trump saw a very long necktie on a heap of expired deli meat in a dumpster. He thought it was his dad & his little heart is breaking.” He made fun of “an awful MAGA grandma” whose son died at 24. He resorted to Islamophobia to slam Brett Kavanaugh: “when you know you have a 1982 calendar page labeled ‘Rape-adan: The Month When I Don’t Rape Anyone.’”

Those are just a few. But now, with a hosting gig on the line, Jennings has cleaned up his Twitter feed and apologized in a tedious thread:

Hard pass.

Amen.

Apology not accepted.

