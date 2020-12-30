https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/la-coroners-office-launches-inquest-into-deputy-involved-shooting/

LOS ANGELES, CA- On Friday, Dec. 25, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office announced that they had launched an inquest into the officer-involved fatal shooting of 25-year-old Fred Williams.

Coroner’s office to conduct inquest into L.A. County sheriff’s deputy’s fatal shooting of Fred Williams https://t.co/3JmKQkqV5c — EnClave.LA (@EnClave_LA) December 19, 2020

This is the second inquest to be held in 30 years. The first inquest by the LA coroner’s office happened on Nov. 30 and it is for the officer-involved fatal shooting of 18-year-old Andres Guardado from earlier in the year.

Retired Justice Candace Cooper has been appointed as the hearing officer and will administer the inquest into Williams’ death on Jan. 28. According to reports, the inquest will seek to determine the circumstances, manner, and cause of death.

HAPPENING TODAY: The LA County Coroner’s Office will conduct its first inquest in 30 years into the death of 18-year-old Andres Guardado, who was fatally shot in the back by two deputies as he ran away.https://t.co/JvoGEQg9YL pic.twitter.com/MfP69rCeY5 — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) November 30, 2020

The inquest will be public but held in accordance with COVID-19 protocols. In a press release, the Medical Examiner-Coroner stated:

“As with the previous request, this proceeding supports the department’s mission and purpose to provide independent, evidence-based death investigations, addresses the public’s interest in the death, and is in accord with a motion approved by the Board of Supervisors on October 27, 2020.”

The incident took place around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 121st Street and Willowbrook Avenue in Mona Park. Deputies were on patrol when they encountered a group of 10 to 15 people in a parking lot. LA County Sheriff’s Deputy James Nagao said that one of the men in that group was holding a gun.

This inquest by the coroner’s office is the first of its kind in nearly 30 years in LA. Justice for Andres Guardado. L.A. medical examiner launches rare independent review of deputy shooting of Andres Guardado https://t.co/doldwLQTXu — Terisa Siagatonu (@terisasiagatonu) November 11, 2020

When the suspect spotted the deputies, he fled on foot. A foot pursuit ensued down a driveway and into a backyard. Body cam footage shows Williams running away from police while clutching something on the right side of his waist.

Nagao said that the suspect “engaged the deputy by pointing his firearm at the deputy.” He added that a semi-automatic handgun was recovered by detectives. The deputy opened fire and shot Williams, who was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured during the incident.

After the officer-involved shooting, a series of protests erupted. Cliff Smith, an organizer with the Coalition for Community Control Over the Police, called on outgoing LA District Attorney Jackie Lacey to charge the deputy who shot Williams.

He said:

“We have no confidence in Jackie Lacey and we have no confidence in the criminal justice system. But, it is our job to organize and bring pressure on the system to the extent that we get justice.”

Smith said that he wants to see a more robust civilian control of law enforcement agencies and officers who he claims “abuses their authority and answer to no one but themselves.”

He added:

“We want community control. We want the sheriff’s department under the democratic control of the community. An all civilian control board with absolute authority over the sheriff’s department. Only democracy will bring accountability.”

Activists called on LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva to release the name of the deputy who shot Williams and protested in front of the sheriff’s home.

Smith said:

“Sheriff Villanueva ran his campaign on the promise of transparency, however, he is still concealing the identifies of his deputies involved in the murders of two men from our community, Dijon Kizzee and Fred Williams.”

He added:

“We are demanding that Sheriff Villanueva fulfill his transparency promises of his campaign and stop concealing the identities of his deputies.”

Sheriff Villanueva said that he would not release the names in several recent officer-involved shooting cases because it would “pose a significant danger to the safety of the deputies.”

On Oct. 27, the County Board of Supervisors passed a motion directing the coroner’s office to conduct an inquest into Williams’ death, citing concern of the Sheriff’s Departments trend toward “shrouding deputy-involved use of force incidents in secrecy.”

Report: Ex-Rochester police chief files ‘notice of claim’ against city, says mayor pressured him to lie about Daniel Prude’s death

December 19, 2020

ROCHESTER, NY- Former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary has alleged that the city’s mayor pressured him to lie about her handling of the officer-involved fatal shooting of Daniel Prude and that she terminated him after he refused to do so.

Fired Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary is suing the city. https://t.co/pvQ8cdUD1I — news10nbc (@news10nbc) December 15, 2020

According to reports, Singletary, who was terminated in September after announcing his plans to retire, said in legal documents that Mayor Lovely Warren urged him to omit facts and give false information to back her claims.

The legal documents, which are a notice of claim that Singletary sent to the city as a precursor to a lawsuit, state that Warren was especially worried that his testimony before a city council panel investigating Prude’s death would undermine her repeated assertions that the then-chief hid information from her.

CBS News reported that the circumstances surrounding Prude’s death were not made public until September, when the family released the body cam footage and other supporting evidence. During a press conference the day after, Warren claimed that Singletary told her that Prude died of a PCP overdose.

BREAKING: Former RPD Chief La’Ron Singletary claims Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren asked him to lie to city council about the death of Daniel Prude.https://t.co/lUzTEkdpFd — News 8 WROC (@News_8) December 17, 2020

Warren also said that she did not see video footage of Prude’s arrest until August and then argued that Singletary downplayed the circumstances surrounding Prude’s death.

At the time, Warren said in a statement:

“I have addressed with Police Chief La’Ron Singletary how deeply disappointed I am in him personally and professionally for failing to fully and accurately inform me about what occurred to Mr. Prude.”

In the legal documents, Singletary wrote that those assertions made by Warren at the news conference and in TV interviews after news of Prude’s death became public in September were false.

He is adamant that they defamed his character, and harmed his reputation as an upstanding law enforcement official.

He wrote:

“The Mayor of the City of Rochester and others acting on the Mayor’s behalf, impugned my performance as Chief of Police of the City of Rochester by making false statements and material omissions about my performance and discharge of duties in the matter of the treatment of Daniel Prude in the custody of the Rochester police, his subsequent death, the internal investigations conducted by the Rochester Police Department, and my communication with Mayor Warren and other city officials.”

In his notice of claim, Singletary wrote that he texted the mayor that Prude was “likely high on PCP,” but that he also updated her with additional information on April 13 when the medical examiner ruled Prude’s death a homicide.

Former Rochester, N.Y., Police Chief La’Ron Singletary has accused the city’s mayor of pressuring him to lie about the series of events following the death of Daniel Prude and firing him after he refused. https://t.co/ndNrIWE0gr — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 18, 2020

Bridgette Burch White, a city spokesperson said in a statement that Rochester will “fully defend taxpayers against this frivolous suit.” She claimed that Singletary’s version of events only confirms Warren’s claim that the former chief never showed the body cam footage from the officers involved in Prude’s arrest.

She claimed that she also only saw it in August when a city lawyer provided it to her. Burch White said that was a “fact that Mr. Singletary refused to acknowledge until now.”

In this paragraph of Chief Singletary’s notice of claim we see an allegation regarding the mayor’s first news conference about the death of Daniel Prude. Singletary alleges that he was advised to sort of take one for the team. ⁦@news10nbc⁩ pic.twitter.com/8C8FjB2wsp — Berkeley Brean (@whec_bbrean) December 17, 2020

In his notice of claim, Singletary claims that he was fired because he refused to lie to the city council to support Warren’s narrative that she had been misinformed about Prude’s death.

He wrote:

“On September 7th, Mayor Warren asked me to withhold full and truthful information from the city council investigation into the matter of Daniel Prude.”

He added:

“Mayor Warren asked me, instead, to provide false information and to omit material information to support the Mayor’s public narrative concerning her knowledge of the events in the matter of Daniel Prude.”

Attorneys for former RPD Chief La’Ron Singletary say they are ready to back up his claim that Mayor Warren asked him to lie and support a false narrative about Daniel Prude. https://t.co/Hk4XOLFakS — Spectrum News ROC (@SPECNewsROC) December 18, 2020

Singletary’s notice of claim was sent to the city on Dec. 3.

It was included as an exhibit this past Tuesday, Dec. 15, as an exhibit in the city council’s court petition seeking to enforce a subpoena for him to testify and provide documents for its investigation into Prude’s death.

Singletary did not specify the monetary damages he is seeking from the city, but he noted that his Sept. 14 firing cost him the lifetime health benefits he would have received had he been allowed to retire on Sept. 29.

Rochester Police Chief, Deputy Chief and other command staff announce retirements in light of recent riots

September 8, 2020

ROCHESTER, NY- The chief and deputy chief of the Rochester police department have both announced their retirements from the police force.

BREAKING: Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary announces he is retiring. #ROC https://t.co/kEMhjX1DwS — News 8 WROC (@News_8) September 8, 2020

According to reports, Police Chief La’Ron Singletary was appointed chief in April 2019 and leaves the department with 22 years of service.

Deputy Chief Joseph Morabito, who has been overseeing the department’s operations bureau, leaves the department with 34 years of service.

He said:

“It has also been my honor to serve this community through these many years; a community I was born and raised in and deeply love.”

BREAKING: Rochester NY Police Chief and Deputy Chief retire/resign.https://t.co/wvQFz97VHS — El Rod (@RodEccles) September 8, 2020

Allegedly, Mayor Lovely Warren has been questioning Singletary’s leadership following the March 30 death of Daniel Prude.

Warren claims that Singletary told her Prude died from a drug overdose and that he did not inform her of the officers’ actions until August.

The Rochester New York police chief has resigned. https://t.co/82AzTmZNbL — garybaumgarten (@garybaumgarten) September 8, 2020

In a news release, Singletary said that his actions have been mischaracterized.

He said:

“As a man of integrity, I will not sit idly by while outside entities attempt to destroy my character. The events over the past week are an attempt to destroy my character and integrity. The members of the Rochester Police Department and the Great Rochester Community know my reputation and know what I stand for.”

In his own, separate announcement, Morabito said that he was honored to serve on the police force and that he never regretted that decision.

During a scheduled briefing, Mayor Warren announced the news to the Rochester City Council:

“As you all know, this has been very challenging times for the city of Rochester and the chief was not asked to give his resignation because I do believe that he’s given you his very best and with some information that was brought to light today that I had not previously seen before and that the chief has felt that his career and integrity has been challenged.”

She added:

“He has dedicated 20 years to this city and the citizens of Rochester and feels that the events that have happened were not done in a way that, you know, could’ve been handled differently, but he didn’t, in any way, try to cover this up.”

“As a man of integrity, I will not sit idly by while outside entities attempt to destroy my character.” https://t.co/zd7MZoWhqF — HuffPost (@HuffPost) September 8, 2020

Warren said that it is unclear if the retirements are effective immediately.

She said:

“If that retirement is effective immediately, then we will have to find that interim chief and whoever that interim chief would be would step up and lead the department at this time. I do know that is going to be difficult at this time.”

Mayor Lovely Warren informed the Rochester City Council that in addition to Singletary, the entire command staff announced its retirement today. She noted that none of the police brass were asked to resign. https://t.co/Oc1ZOB89LF via @gatewaypundit — Troy Williams (@troydwilliams67) September 8, 2020

Singletary appeared briefly at a community gathering a few days prior to his retirement announcement where allegedly he was confronted by protesters who kept calling him “the enemy.”

When he announced his retirement he said:

“Today, after 20 years of dedicated service to the Rochester Police Department and the Rochester community, I announce my retirement from the Rochester Police Department. For the past two decades, I have served this community with honor, pride, and the highest integrity.”

He added:

“The mischaracterization and the politicization of the actions that I took after being informed of Mr. Prude’s death is not based on facts and is not what I stand for.”

He said:

“I would like to thank the men and women of the Rochester Police Department as well as the Rochester Community for allowing me the honor of serving as your Chief and fulfilling a lifelong dream. I look forward to continuing to serve our community in my next chapter.”

NOW STREAMING: Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren holds a press conference after Police Chief Singletary, and other RPD command staff, announces retirement. #ROC https://t.co/wceJ0Ojp5I — News 8 WROC (@News_8) September 8, 2020

ABC News reported that Singletary’s retirement will be effective Sept. 29. According to City Council President Loretta Scott, there is no blueprint for how the city moves forward following the retirements of the command staff.

She said:

“It was unexpected. I didn’t know that was going to happen. I don’t know if blindside is the right word, but yeah, right. This was supposed to be a briefing to talk about how the police handled the protests.”

Mayor Lovely Warren addresses Rochester City Council after entire RPD co… https://t.co/8gML2hr1DL via @YouTube — Yo News (@YoNews) September 8, 2020

In addition to Singletary and Morabito, Commander Fabian Rivera also announced his retirement. Deputy Chief Mark Simmons and Commander Henry Favor each left the command staff to return to their previous ranks of lieutenant.

Seattle police chief resigns shortly after City Council defunds department and cuts 100 officers

August 11, 2020

Seattle, WA – It seems that everyone has their proverbial breaking point or moment of surrender, and one of the most important figures within the Seattle Police Department is said to be resigning.

SPD Chief Carmen Best is said to be ending her career with the SPD after 28 years with the department.

‘When it’s time, it’s time’: Chief Carmen Best to announce resignation from SPD #DefundThePoliceFAIL https://t.co/6Rsbxql3a3 — Shawn G. Chasing The Truth (@1shawnster) August 11, 2020

In an email said to have been from Chief Best that was sent to the roughly 1,400 officers with the SPD, she stated the following about her planned resignation:

“This was a difficult decision for me, but when it’s time, it’s time.”

The infamous Seattle City Council had pushed through a vote to cut the SPD budget for the remainder of the year by about $3 million in a 7-to-1 vote. Unsurprisingly, the only person who voted against the motion was Kshama Sawant – because it didn’t go far enough into cutting the budget:

“It completely fails to defund the police by 50%, as six of the eight council members had promised to support and carries out a major austerity program on behalf of big business.”

However, the Minneapolis Charter Commission had already blocked the controversial 50 percent defunding option from being on the November ballots earlier in August.

Yet, this newly passed budget cut by the City Council will see roughly 100 police officers laid off and cuts to the SWAT team, Navigation team, and the Chief’s own salary.

Carmen Best carries herself with dignity has been a steady voice of reason. The council is insane. | Carmen Best, Seattle’s first Black female police chief, resigns after the city council voted to cut the police budget without even consulting her. | https://t.co/nb2vzhmJoM — Mike (@Doranimated) August 11, 2020

Chief Best has been a strong voice in the opposition against the City Council’s knee-jerk reactions to protests which seemingly represents a minority of what Seattle really wants for the SPD.

Not to mention, there are studies that show the SPD couldn’t possibly see the remainder of 2020’s budget be reduced by 50 percent anyway.

In the email addressed to members of the SPD, Chief Best stated the following:

“I wanted to notify you that I will be retiring from the Seattle Police Department, effective September 2nd, 2020. I wanted you to hear this from me, but some media have reached this conclusion on their own.”

Later on in the email, Chief Best also revealed her successor:

“Mayor Durkan has appointed Deputy Chief Adrian Diaz as the interim Chief of Police. Chief Diaz shares my commitment to this department and has the trust of the community.”

Carmen Best announced plans to resign the same day the city council voted to cut the police force by up to 100 officers.https://t.co/H5tJFkMm7O — The Federalist (@FDRLST) August 11, 2020

Acknowledging her long career within the department, Chief Best reflected on how much she appreciated the time she had with the department and the officers within it:

“After more than 28 years, I am so thankful for the time I spent at SPD. You are my family. You will always be in my heart. We have had tough times before and come out better on the other side. I am glad I pushed through each of those tough times with you.”

Not long after Chief Best sent the email to those within the SPD, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan also emailed members from the SPD confirming Chief Best’s retirement:

“I wanted to follow up on the Chief’s note announcing her retirement from the Seattle Police Department. Know that while I understand the Chief’s reasons, I accepted her decision with a very heavy heart.”

Mayor Durkan noted some of the accomplishments attributed to Chief Best since her appointment in that role in 2018:

“She led the department toward a dramatic reduction in use of force against people in crisis as well as a decreased major crime rate in 2019. In addition, she hired more diverse officers to reflect the community, and in 2019, the department hired its most diverse class in recent memory at 39 percent people of color.”

Seattle Police chief Carmen Best has thrown in the towel and resigned after the Democratic city council voted to cut millions from the police department’s budget following demands to defund the police from Antifa rioters and Black Lives Matter agitators.https://t.co/iNx6W5E4kv — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 11, 2020

In Mayor Durkan’s email, she also noted that the ongoing public debate and protests against police officers have been a hardship against those who don the uniform:

“I know that this necessary public debate is personal for you, and that it affects not just your jobs. It impacts your families and the pride you have in serving the public. I also know it seems like the real strides SPD has made in recent years are going unrecognized.”

Still, much like Chief Best stated, Mayor Durkan feels as though the newly announced Deputy Chief Adrian Diaz will be able to handle the upcoming hurdles for the SPD.

It’s unclear what this move will translate to in the long run from a public relations perspective, but it’s possible that the City Council may have run off what was perhaps one of the best mediating voices within the community and the SPD overall.

_

