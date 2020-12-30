https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lauren-boebert-hell-yes-im-gonna-carry-my-glock-in-dc/

Lauren Boebert opts for do-it-yourself security in high-crime DC

“I don’t go to work in an armored vehicle, I don’t have a police escort,” Boebert told show host Carrie Sheffield. “I am my security … I need a way to protect myself. We are grateful for our law enforcement officers, but I can’t count on them to be there every second of the day.”

Boebert says she has gone through the required concealed carry courses for D.C., has gone out shooting and is now awaiting the arrival of her permit, which she hopes to receive before she is sworn in on Jan. 3.