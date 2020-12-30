https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/30/lincoln-project-senior-adviser-is-bravely-resisting-the-urge-to-make-fun-of-kelly-loeffler-for-resembling-a-praying-mantis/

It’s tough being a Principled Conservative™ these days.

But Lincoln Project senior adviser Rachel Bitecofer makes it look effortless. Just look at the way she handles herself when she sees Georgia GOP Senate candidate Kelly Loeffler on TV:

See what she did there?

Oh, sorry. Was that “election analysis”?

Donald Trump belittling women for their looks is bad.

Lincoln Project senior advisers belittling women for their looks is good.

Glad we’ve cleared that up.

The Lincoln Project always takes the high road.

She’s really not, though.

All in a day’s work for the fine folks at the Lincoln Project.

