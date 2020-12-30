https://www.oann.com/list-of-gop-lawmakers-to-object-during-electoral-college-certification-process-grows/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=list-of-gop-lawmakers-to-object-during-electoral-college-certification-process-grows

UPDATED 7:10 PM PT – Wednesday, December 30, 2020

The list of GOP lawmakers who plan to object to the electoral college’s vote count continues to grow.

The newest editions on Wednesday included Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.).

Hawley was the first senator to commit to objecting to the vote in January.

In a statement, Duncan said he plans to object because he swore an oath to protect the legality and integrity of the elections. He pointed to the numerous claims of voting fraud and irregularities, which include changes to voting systems that allegedly violated the state Constitution.

Hawley echoed similar claims. He stated tech giants like Facebook and Twitter pushed narratives in favor of Joe Biden.

Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf pic.twitter.com/kTaaPPJGHE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

Under the ‘Electoral Count Act of 1877,’ if one senator and one representative reject the vote, the process will be paused while Congress debates on the matter.

The move ignores a previous warning from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who called for Republicans not to challenge the vote. However, a group of lawmakers led by Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) has already met with President Trump to discuss the best course of action.

The Alabama representative previously stated that election results in key states could not be trusted, but he could pursue even more states if needed. Brooks took to social media to share his excitement about Hawley’s decision, stating “The fight for America’s republic is on.”

SENATOR JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO) JOINS 30+ CONGRESSMEN IN OBJECTING to electoral college vote submissions from states with such flawed election systems as to render their election results untrustworthy. BAM! The fight for America’s Republic IS ON! WATCH JANUARY 6, STARTING 1PM ET. pic.twitter.com/vjcUW9ec6U — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) December 30, 2020

More than 30 lawmakers have agreed to challenge the vote alongside Brooks, such as incoming freshmen Rep. Barry Moore (R-Ala.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

