Louisiana Republican Congressman-elect Luke Letlow died from complications Tuesday after being hospitalized with COVID-19. Letlow, 41, was transferred to intensive care at Louisiana State University last week on Dec. 23, the Monroe News-Star reported. Letlow leaves behind his wife, Bernhill Letlow, and their two children.

“The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time,” the family said in a statement, adding more information will follow related to funeral arrangements in the coming days.

Letlow tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Dec. 18, according to the Monroe News-Star, and was admitted to a local hospital in northeast Louisiana before being transferred to Shreveport.

Letlow had captured the race in Louisiana’s 5th congressional district in a Dec. 5 runoff and was set to be sworn in next month, succeeding his former boss, Rep. Ralph Abraham.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered the state’s flags to stand at half-staff on the day of Letlow’s funeral, which has yet to be announced.

“COVID-19 has taken Congressman-elect Letlow from us far too soon. I am heartbroken that he will not be able to serve our people as a U.S. Representative, but I am even more devastated for his loving family,” Edwards said in a statement.

