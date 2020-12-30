https://www.theepochtimes.com/louisville-police-prepare-to-fire-officers-in-breonna-taylor-case_3637064.html

The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department is seeking to dismiss two officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in March, according to reports.

Detective Joshua Jaynes, who sought a no-knock search warrant that led detectives to Taylor’s apartment received a pre-termination letter from the department, saying that he committed “extreme violations of our policies, which endangered others,” according to his attorney.

Jaynes was not present during the incident but secured a warrant with a “no-knock” clause from a judge 12 hours earlier.

Detective Myles Cosgrove, the officer who, according to ballistics tests, appeared to have fired the shot that killed the 26-year-old meanwhile received a letter of termination.

Brett Hankison, another officer involved in the raid who was charged with wonton endangerment for shooting into a neighboring apartment, was terminated in June.

A department spokesperson told media outlets that officers have the right to a pre-termination hearing before they are officially dismissed.

Jaynes has a hearing with interim Chief Yvette Gentry and her staff on Thursday.

“Detective Jaynes and I will show up for the pre-termination hearing to try to convince acting Chief Gentry that this action is unwarranted,” Jaynes’s attorney Thomas Clay told the Courier Journal, adding that his client “did nothing wrong.”

Gentry, in Jaynes’s letter, accused the officer of severely damaging the department’s image through his conduct.

The department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment by The Epoch Times.

Taylor’s death prompted U.S.-wide protests, along with demonstrations and riots in Louisville.

Louisiana police officials released numerous documents and files regarding the case in October. Officers said they knocked on the door before entering, disputing allegations that they didn’t knock first.

Officers then identified themselves as police after no response, Louisville Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly, who was involved in the fatal shooting, said in October. When the officers entered, he saw two individuals, including one armed with a gun.

Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker fired at least one shot, hitting Mattingly. That shot prompted all three officers to fire back. Walker was initially arrested and charged with murder but those charges were ultimately dropped.

The FBI is still investigating potential violations of federal law in the case, such as civil rights violations.

Jack Phillips and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

