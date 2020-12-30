https://redstate.com/jenniferoo/2020/12/30/major-donations-to-the-recall-gavin-effort-means-newsoms-days-as-ca-governor-are-numbered-n301680
About The Author
Related Posts
Rand Paul Savages Gov. Gretchen Whitmer With Disturbingly Accurate Harry Potter Reference
December 24, 2020
Seattle Councilmember Who Pushed For Defunding Police Calls Officers To Report Crime
December 20, 2020
Twitter Confirms It Could Ban Trump After Inauguration, but Good Luck Keeping Him Quiet
December 16, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy