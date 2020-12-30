https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/marjorie-taylor-greene-issues-alert-on-mcconnell/
Word on the Hill is that Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi could be working together on a rules change “deal” to block our Electoral College Certification objection.
The American people deserve to hear about the voter fraud that took place on Nov 3 … NO DEAL, NO COVER-UP!
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 30, 2020
