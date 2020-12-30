https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mitch-mcconnell-senate-stimulus-president-elect/2020/12/30/id/1003693

Being longtime Senate colleagues signaled optimism for the working relationship between President-elect Joe Biden and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

McConnell’s tactics regarding stimulus payments, however, could indicate a rockier road for the two politicians, per Newsweek.

After blocking a unanimous consent vote on increasing $600 payments for individuals to $2,000, McConnell has proposed tying the larger payments to the formation of a commission to investigate the 2020 election and a call to repeal big tech liability protections.

McConnell’s approach does not appear to have much support.

Biden is among many Democrats and some Republicans calling for the boost in stimulus payments.

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., tweeted:

“Instead of having a real debate and letting folks vote how they want, Sen McConnell is setting up a sham vote with the aim of nothing happening.”

McConnell was reelected to a new term in November, though two Senate runoffs in Georgia on Jan, 5 will determine if Republicans maintain the majority. Incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue, R-Ga., are opposing Democrat candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

Democrats will hold a voting majority if they win both runoffs.

Having said he is “looking forward” to a working relationship with McConnell, Biden could be witnessing something with stimulus payments that will occur often during the next four years.

“[McConnell will] always try to water it down, and when he can kill things outright, he’ll do it,” Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, previously told Reuters about the majority leader’s approach to dealing with the Biden agenda.

“He’s proven that over and over again.”

McConnell acknowledged Biden’s election victory Dec. 15 and referred to him as president-elect amid President Donald Trump’s continued refusal to accept defeat.

McConnell and Biden then spoke via phone.

“I called him to thank him for the congratulations,” Biden said, “told him that while we disagree on a lot of things there’s things we can work together on.

“I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

