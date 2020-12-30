https://bigleaguepolitics.com/mitch-mcconnell-betrays-the-american-people-sets-up-2k-per-person-stimulus-package-to-fail-in-the-senate/

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) rejected unanimous consent today on a $2,000-per-person stimulus bill that would provide COVID-19 relief for struggling Americans.

JUST IN – Senate Majority Leader McConnell blocks request to approve stimulus check increase to $2,000 by unanimous consent that was passed by the House. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) December 29, 2020

McConnell denied the motion put forth by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NJ) that would have pushed the bill forward. He also denied a motion from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to speed up a vote on the measure. Even though he is obstructing the legislation, McConnell claims that it is not dead.

McConnell allegedly wants to address Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act and an election fraud investigation along with the stimulus measure.

“This week the Senate will begin a process to bring these three priorities into focus,” McConnell said.

President Trump has set up this stimulus bill to be a huge win for Republicans before a crucial U.S. senate runoff election in Georgia.

“$2000 for our great people, not $600! They have suffered enough from the China Virus!!!” Trump wrote in a Twitter post.

Democrats have largely gotten on board with Trump’s proposal while Republicans in Congress are holding it back.

“The House and the President are in agreement: we must deliver $2,000 checks to American families struggling this Holiday Season,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wrote in a tweet.

Big League Politics has reported on McConnell blowing it since the election, doing nothing to prosecute Democrat voter fraud, and surrendering to the coronation of “president-elect” Joe Biden:

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-GA) is calling out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and other top Republicans in the chamber for reportedly ducking “election fraud theft.” Brooks is referring to a Politico article detailing the immense cowardice that is going on among Senate Republicans who are too scared to tackle the vote steal in the legislature. McConnell is reportedly telling GOP senators to acquiesce to the Democrats robbing the election, because it would ultimately result in a “terrible vote” in which Republicans would side with Democrats against President Trump’s push for electoral transparency and accountability. Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-SD) and Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) reportedly joined McConnell in this betrayal. According to RINO Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, the Republican senators are all in agreement that Joe Biden is the president-elect and are offering zero push back to leadership’s capitulation strategy. “There wasn’t any pushback to it,” she said. “There’s wasn’t anyone saying: oh wait a minute. That didn’t occur.” Brooks reiterated his comments about the RINOs while speaking in a phone interview to reporters. “I find it unfathomable that anyone would acquiesce to election theft and voter fraud because they lack the courage to take a difficult vote on the House or Senate floor,” Brooks said. “Last time I checked, that’s why we were elected to Congress.”

McConnell is trying to destroy President Trump’s “America First” movement, and he may sink the entire Republican Party in his efforts.

