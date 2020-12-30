http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/-SbL-csloyg/more-evidence-that-our-education-system-is-completely-broken.php

The Council of Chief State School Officers hands out an annual, national “Teacher of the Year” award. Last year it went to Rodney Robinson, a social studies teacher in Richmond, Virginia. The publicity was all positive–that is, unless you understand what is going on:

Robinson, a 19-year veteran of Richmond Public Schools, teaches at Virgie Binford Education Center, a school inside the Richmond Juvenile Justice Center. CCSSO commended Robinson for creating “a positive school culture by empowering his students – many of whom have experienced trauma – to become civically-minded social advocates who use their skills and voices to affect physical and policy changes at their school and in their communities.” Robinson says he looking forward to helping lead a conversation about the students he calls “the most vulnerable in society” and how the nation can address the school-to-prison-pipeline that has pushed too many kids out of school. “This year I hope to be the voice for my students and all students who feel unseen, unheard, unappreciated and undervalued in America,” Robinson said.

Some (like me) would say that Robinson should focus on teaching kids some facts, a scarce commodity in public schools these days, rather than being “a voice for” such students.

Today, Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson is in the news, not for actually teaching his students anything, but for advocating violence against those with whom he disagrees politically:

After many criticized his call to political violence, Robinson deleted his tweet and substituted one that characterized his tweet as a “joke,” even though it was obviously not funny or intended to be funny, and complained about how “conservative bots” didn’t like his call to violence:

I made a Mitch McConnell joke today and the conservative bots are real angry. It’s funny because the joke was made early today and no one said a thing until I promoted black medical awareness. — Rodney Robinson (@RodRobinsonRVA) December 31, 2020

If you think this is a freakish occurrence, you are out of touch. The public schools are a cess pit of leftism, not infrequently including leftist incitement to violence. This kind of thing is taught in our schools every day, all across America, in red states as well as blue states. The public schools are dominated by the teachers’ unions, all of which are hard-left. Moreover, the public schools are generally incompetent, doing a horrible job of teaching our kids basic skills or imparting basic information.

At this point, I think it would be better if all public K-12 education in America were canceled, and all tax revenues supporting public schools were returned to parents to do with as they see fit. The result could only be a massive improvement in our children’s education.

Via InstaPundit.

