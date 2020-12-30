https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/must-see-lara-trump-lays-process-next-week-cast-aside-fraudulent-electoral-votes-resulting-president-trumps-victory-video/

Eric Trump’s wife, Lara Lea Trump, joined Dr. Gina Loudon on America’s Voice this week.

Lara Trump laid out the path for victory for President Donald Trump following the stolen November 3rd election.

This was another excellent interview with the amazing Lara Trump.

Lara Trump: Is there hope? Absolutely there is… The reality is the founders of this country set up a process for a time such as this. So, what will happen on January 6th is a joint session of Congress. And all of the electoral votes have now been sent to Washington DC. They will be opened by Vice President Mike Pence and read aloud for the joint session of congress. And if two House members object to the vote for Joe Biden, just two, then everybody takes a break. They split up then the Senate and the House divide. They go debate and then they ultimately have to vote to decide the outcome of this election. Now, here’s where it gets really interesting. Each senator gets one vote. Now we know, we’ve been talking about what we’ve just been talking about how important it is to hold a majority in the senate but we do right now have the majority in the senate. And don’t forget the vice president also counts as a senate vote. And then as far as the House is concerned it is each delegation. So that doesn’t mean each House member gets a vote. It’s each delegation, so each state ultimately gets a vote. So, what’s really interesting about this Dr. Gina, the Republicans are in control of 30 of those votes. The Democrats are in control of only 20. So if it comes down to a vote and the Republicans in the House and the Senate decide gosh there was so much fraud in this election. We have evidence of it. We have affidavits, thousands of them. So the campaign has gotten, we have evidence that more people voted in the state of Pennsylvania than even were registered to vote. Thousands of dead people voting. And for whatever reason they decide they will not certify this for Joe Biden and they vote for Donald Trump. Then guess what? Donald Trump remains president of the United States for the next four years.