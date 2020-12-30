https://www.theepochtimes.com/nashville-bombing-suspects-girlfriend-warned-police-he-was-building-bombs-last-year-report_3637299.html

A girlfriend of the Nashville bombing suspect warned police last year that he was making explosives inside his recreational vehicle, according to reports.

Police officers last year visited the home of Anthony Quinn Warner, who authorities say carried out the bombing in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day, after they were contacted by his girlfriend on Aug. 21, 2019, according to documents obtained by The Tennessean.

The recent findings contradict a claim by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation this week that the 63-year-old was “not on our radar” before the incident on Christmas Day that saw Warner park a recreational vehicle in downtown Nashville outside an AT&T facility early Dec. 25.

Warner, who was an information technology specialist, later broadcast a warning of an impending explosion, giving police officers who responded to a shots-fired call time to evacuate people in the area. The explosion was major, but no one other than Warner died, and few injuries were reported.

The bomb went off at 6:29 a.m., severely damaging the AT&T building and affecting some 40 other structures. The explosion triggered outages across Tennessee and in portions of nearby states.

Debris remains on the sidewalks in front of buildings damaged in a Christmas Day explosion in Nashville, Tenn., on Dec. 29, 2020. (Mark Humphrey/AP Photo)

FBI and ATF Evidence Response Teams process the scene of the Christmas Day blast in Nashville, Tenn., on Dec. 28, 2020. (FBI/ATF via AP)

Human tissue found at the blast scene confirmed Warner’s identity, FBI Memphis announced on Dec. 27, and U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee Don Cochran said he had died there.

A girlfriend of the bombing suspect told officers that he “was building bombs in the RV trailer at his residence,” the 2019 police report states. Attorney Raymond Throckmorton, who represented Warner and his girlfriend, had contacted police over the remarks she had made.

The attorney reportedly said that Warner “knows what he is doing and is capable of making a bomb,” and “frequently talks about the military and bomb making.”

Officers saw Warner’s RV behind his home when they visited and “several security cameras with wires attached to an alarm sign on the front door,” but “saw no evidence of a crime and had no authority to enter his home or fenced property” when they entered, Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron told The Tennessean.

A screengrab of surveillance footage shows the recreational vehicle suspected of being used in the bombing in Nashville, Tenn., on Dec. 25, 2020. (Metro Nashville Police Department via Getty Images)

Law enforcement officials said in a press conference before the publication of the police report that Warner “was not someone that was identified as a person of interest for the bureau.”

“We were not familiar with this individual until this incident,” David B. Rausch, the director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

The bureau didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment by The Epoch Times.

Before the Christmas Day incident, Warner reportedly gave his car to someone, telling them he had cancer, and had signed away his home to a California woman, law enforcement officials said.

A neighbor of Warner also said he told him last week the world would not forget him. Rick Laude said he saw Warner standing at his mailbox on Dec. 21. Laude pulled his car to the space to talk with Warner, inquiring about the man’s mother.

Laude told The Associated Press he asked Warner, “Is Santa going to bring you anything good for Christmas?”

Warner smiled, according to his neighbor, and replied, “Oh, yeah, Nashville and the world is never going to forget me.”

Law enforcement officers gather to search a house connected to Anthony Quinn Warner, in Antioch, Tenn., on Dec. 26, 2020. (Harrison McClary/Reuters)

Laude said he thought Warner meant something good was going to happen for him. He was stunned when he learned Warner was identified as the suspect behind the bombing.

Retired Lt. Steven Rogers, a former FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force member, told NTD that the way the bombing was carried out was both chilling and atypical.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my 38 years in law enforcement, where an individual who wants to bomb an area actually notifies potential victims to clear the area,” he said. “So clearly, this individual did not want to kill people. He wanted to minimize the loss of human life.”

Doug Korneski, an FBI official, told reporters that officials don’t believe any other people were involved. They’re still working on figuring out what motivated the bombing.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper has multiple times said the bombing appeared to be directed at the building owned by AT&T, which didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Zachary Stieber contributed to this report.

