NYC SPIRALS: 7 People Shot in 10 MINUTES in Separate Brooklyn Shootings

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.09.20

New York City continued to struggle with an uptick in gun crime in the wake of anti-police protests in all five boroughs, with seven people shot within 10 minutes in separate incidents in Brooklyn.

“Seven people were wounded in three shootings just 10 minutes apart Monday night in different Brooklyn neighborhoods,” reports the NY Post. “The gunplay started at about 10:40 p.m. on Bainbridge Street near Malcolm X Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant.”

“I could see she was breathing, but she wasn’t moving,” said one eyewitness.

“The city reported 40 shootings last week — the most in a week since 2015. In the same time period in 2019, there were 24 shootings,” adds the Post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Source: NY Post