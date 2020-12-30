https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/newt-gingrich-agrees-trump-2000-checks-says-middle-class-hardest-hit-video/

When it comes to the size of stimulus checks, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich agrees with President Trump that the value should be $2,000 and not $600.

He argues that this is a “World War II” level economic event and places the blame for that at the feet of Democrat governors closing down businesses.

He also paints a very bleak picture of the American economy under a Biden administration.

Breitbart News has details:

Gingrich: Middle Class Have Been the ‘Big Losers’ in Pandemic; Says $2,000 Checks Will ‘Help’ Struggling Americans As Congress weighs to increase coronavirus stimulus checks to individuals from $600 to $2,000, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich on Tuesday joined President Donald Trump’s call to increase the payout in the coronavirus stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000. On FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Gingrich acknowledged the importance of balancing the federal budget but said that middle-class Americans have been the “big losers” from the shutdowns put in place to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, particularly in Democratic states. He added that $2,000 checks would “help” the average American struggling from the “mess” created by some governments. “This is like being in World War II. We have a disaster in this country made dramatically worse by Democratic governors in places like California, Illinois, New York who have been crushing small business, killing the restaurant industry,” Gingrich outlined.

Watch the video below:

Newt Gingrich is a deficit hawk. If even he is advocating for this, Republicans would be crazy not to go along with it.

Both Senators Perdue and Loeffler support increasing stimulus checks to $2,000.https://t.co/ng4kXvEEc1 — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) December 30, 2020

Mitch McConnell is introducing a new measure for $2,000 checks. We will probably know whether or not this is happening by the end of the week.

