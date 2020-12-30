https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/information-chinas-involvement-2020-election-steal/

We now know China was involved in 2020 election and the fraud that ensued.

We know China was involved in the 2020 election. Today we have more evidence of their actions.

We reported in early December that China was involved in the 2020 election. China owned a French Company that designed devices that were used in the Dominion voting machines. These devices allowed for cellular access to the voting machines and were purchased in many swing states with tax payer dollars:

We also know that one in five parts used in US voting machines came from China per a report from a study performed in December 2019:

As part of the study, Interos explored sub-tier supply chains’ roles in the election technology infrastructure by mapping the supply chain behind an electronic voting station. Interos identified and sourced data using its graph database to pull information from a combination of highly reliable data sources, including import and export records, SEC filings and company websites. The estimated margin of error is small. Discoveries from the mapping include:

20% of the machine’s components came from China-based companies. The components include: Control boards AI processors Infrastructure software Touchscreens

56% of suppliers within the first three tiers had at least one location in China.

14% of suppliers within the first three tiers had at least one location in Russia.

59% of companies within the first three tiers of the machine’s supply chain had locations in China, Russia, or China and Russia.

We also reported that it was determined that tabulation machines in Georgia were sending data to China during the 2020 election:

The founder of Overstock.com, Patrick Byrne, claims that China hacked into the swing states’ vote counting operations and accessed a Dominion mobile device in the 2020 US election. Byrne says that a Chinese company closely connected to China’s military was involved in the following:

From that company through some various leaps it got to an appliance that was in the room and leaped onto, leapt onto a Dominion mobile device with a wireless card in it and the IP’s the entire thing, soup to nuts is documented.

China was involved in the 2020 election but for some reason the US Justice system, media, courts, politicians and Intel agencies don’t seem to give a damn.

