https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/30/officially-a-newsletter-for-democrat-activists-meet-the-guest-contributors-for-politicos-playbook/

With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris gearing up to take office in less than a month, it’s already becoming incredibly clear how the media is going to report on the new administration. For a while anyway, the Politico Playbook might as well have office space at DNC headquarters:

Wow. Was Jim Acosta not available?

There will definitely be some Biden/Harris bootlicking going on.

Nothing screams “totally objective” like Don Lemon (not to mention NPR’s chief Resistance reporter Yamiche Alcindor).

However, Washington Free Beacon editor-in-chief Eliana Johnson will also be in the mix:

Other journalists scheduled to helm editions of the daily tipsheet next month include the veteran technology journalist, Recode co-founder and New York Times opinion writer Kara Swisher, and Washington Free Beacon editor-in-chief Eliana Johnson. Additional guest writers and other Politico reporters will also contribute until the new Playbook team takes over.

That should be enough for Politico to attempt to deflect accusations of across-the-board bias at the Playbook, but otherwise…

With 47-year swamp veteran Joe Biden returning to town, getting swampier must have seemed like the only logical option.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...