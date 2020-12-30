https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/30/officially-a-newsletter-for-democrat-activists-meet-the-guest-contributors-for-politicos-playbook/

With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris gearing up to take office in less than a month, it’s already becoming incredibly clear how the media is going to report on the new administration. For a while anyway, the Politico Playbook might as well have office space at DNC headquarters:

Lil’ bit of news: Politico is having Don Lemon, Chuck Todd, Yamiche Alcindor, and Kara Swisher, among others, fill in as the writers of Playbook until it locks in its new team: https://t.co/zCJgTHb9Du pic.twitter.com/w5wCbX0ahe — Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) December 30, 2020

Wow. Was Jim Acosta not available?

🚨🚨🚨@Politico Playbook is now officially a newsletter for democrat activists. CNN’s Don Lemon, PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor and NBC’s Chuck Todd to Guest Author Politico’s Playbook (Exclusive) https://t.co/t28rQOw4HX — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) December 30, 2020

But what will they write about when they don’t have Trump to kick around anymore? (Also, hard pass.) — AlexisPKeaton (@AlexisPKeaton) December 30, 2020

There will definitely be some Biden/Harris bootlicking going on.

Nothing screams “totally objective” like Don Lemon (not to mention NPR’s chief Resistance reporter Yamiche Alcindor).

Democrat activists not writers. — OG Jane Sez Recall Newsom (@OGJaneSays) December 30, 2020

I used to think Politico was a bit less biased than the rest but there goes that https://t.co/Oa7qvPxvA1 — Yvonne Bailey (@realYDB) December 30, 2020

DEM activists/propogandists.

Nothing to see here. https://t.co/U0KItbUyW3 — Mary Loves America (@MarySmi36126717) December 30, 2020

However, Washington Free Beacon editor-in-chief Eliana Johnson will also be in the mix:

Other journalists scheduled to helm editions of the daily tipsheet next month include the veteran technology journalist, Recode co-founder and New York Times opinion writer Kara Swisher, and Washington Free Beacon editor-in-chief Eliana Johnson. Additional guest writers and other Politico reporters will also contribute until the new Playbook team takes over.

That should be enough for Politico to attempt to deflect accusations of across-the-board bias at the Playbook, but otherwise…

So the news is Playbook from @politico won’t actually be news anymore. Got it. https://t.co/2oWsn7gfi7 — Brian Delburn (@BrianDelburn) December 30, 2020

Politico has gone far, far left and unapologetically so. Absolutely their right – just disappointing that they’ve essentially become the written MSNBC. https://t.co/obUvqOgGdX — Shawn (@shawn_0707) December 30, 2020

Between this and the Sam Stein news, Politico seems to publicly be establishing itself as simply a left-wing outlet. https://t.co/A9new4tQjR — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 30, 2020

In other words, POLITICO is still part of the Liberal Media Swamp. https://t.co/a9HTLjg642 — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) December 30, 2020

With 47-year swamp veteran Joe Biden returning to town, getting swampier must have seemed like the only logical option.

