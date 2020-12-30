http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/9mM9Kfb4QtY/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday responded to the news of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) announcing his intention to join some House Republicans in objecting to the 2020 Electoral College vote on January 6, expressing confidence that Joe Biden “will be confirmed by the acceptance of the vote of the Electoral College as the 46th President of the United States.”

A reporter asked the speaker to comment on Hawley’s move to object and force a debate on the Electoral College votes on January 6. Pelosi did not offer a lengthy remark, but expressed confidence that Biden will ultimately prevail.

“I have no doubt that on next Wednesday, a week from today, that Joe Biden will be confirmed by the acceptance of the vote of the Electoral College as the 46th President of the United States,” Pelosi told reporters.

Hawley announced on Wednesday that he will object to the Electoral College vote to “highlight the failure of some states, including notably Pennsylvania, to follow their own election laws as well as the unprecedented interference of Big Tech monopolies in the election.”

According to the release, the Missouri Republican intends to “call for Congress to launch a full investigation of potential fraud and election irregularities and enact election integrity measures”:

Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf pic.twitter.com/kTaaPPJGHE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

As Breitbart News reported:

In a segment airing on Saturday, U.S. Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told The Kyle Olson Show that her colleagues will object to electors from six states. If Hawley or other senators object to each one of those, that action will trigger a process in which each body will debate allegations of voter fraud and election irregularities in each one for two hours apiece, or up to 12 hours. “Following both the 2004 and 2016 elections, Democrats in Congress objected during the certification of electoral votes in order to raise concerns about election integrity. They were praised by Democratic leadership and the media when they did,” Hawley said.

“I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws,” Hawley said.

Notably, the measure Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) introduced on Tuesday — which raises individual stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 — includes the establishment of a commission to examine voter fraud, as well as repeal Section 230.

