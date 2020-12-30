https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ufo-pentagon-task-force-investigation/2020/12/30/id/1003656

The Pentagon program that investigates unidentified flying objects will start releasing some of its information to the public in less than six months, a directive included in the Intelligence Authorization Act attached to the government funding bill, reports The Debrief.

President Donald Trump signed the omnibus spending bill into law on Dec. 28. The legislation includes a committee comment in the Senate Intelligence Committee that instructs the Pentagon’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force to provide an unclassified report detailing the Pentagon’s current investigations into UFOs 180 days from that date.

The report must address “observed airborne objects that have not been identified” and should include a “detailed analysis of unidentified phenomena data collected by: a. geospatial intelligence; b. signals intelligence; c. human intelligence; and d. measurement and signals intelligence,” the committee said in its comment.

The report must also contain a “detailed analysis of data of the FBI, which was derived from investigations of intrusions of unidentified aerial phenomena data over restricted United States airspace … and an assessment of whether this unidentified aerial phenomena activity may be attributed to one or more foreign adversaries.”

