Petula Clark is dismayed that the Nashville bomber aired her 1964 hit single “Downtown” moments before the blast on Friday. Taking to Facebook on Tuesday, the 88-year-old singer wrote of her “shock and disbelief” upon learning that her song was played during the recorded message that echoed through the streets, warning people that the bomb would go off in several minutes.

“I was told that the music in the background of that strange announcement – was me – singing ‘Downtown’! Of all the thousands of songs – why this one?” she questioned in her post.

The bomber was killed and several others were injured when a motor home parked on a street exploded in downtown Nashville at dawn on Friday. Moments before the bomb detonated, the RV played the automated message which switched to a recording to of “Downtown” after the warning.

“Of course, the opening lyric is “When you’re alone and life is making you lonely you can always go Downtown”. But millions of people all over the world have been uplifted by this joyful song,” Clark continued. “Perhaps you can read something else into these words – depending on your state of mind. It’s possible.”

In her post, Clark wrote that she loved Nashville and could not understand the bombing.

“I would like to wrap my arms around Nashville – give you all a hug – and wish you Love, a Happy and Healthy New Year,” she continued, “- and, as we sometimes say in the U.K., steady the Buffs! (Look it up!)”

