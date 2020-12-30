https://www.theblaze.com/news/cop-woman-clubbing-over-mask

An unidentified woman reportedly struck a St. Louis, Missouri, deputy on Christmas Day after the deputy dared tell her that she could not enter a gas station without donning a mask.

The deputy, however, fought back and pummeled the woman with a baton as she fled the scene.

What are the details?

According to KSDK-TV, the 59-year-old female, unnamed deputy — who was working security at a Shell gas station — approached the suspect and advised her that if she planned to enter the gas station, she would have to put on a mask.

The woman, according to authorities, reacted in a “belligerent” manner and responded by pushing the deputy and punching her. She then reportedly went on to strike the deputy in the head with her own baton.

The officer was left with a concussion.

Video released by the St. Louis Police does not show the assault, according to the station.

According to the New York Post, at least one social media user video reportedly caught the officer “returning the favor” and using a baton to pummel the woman in her car before she is able to flee the scene.

The unnamed suspect kicked at the deputy before making her getaway, and authorities are still seeking her identity and whereabouts in connection with the apparent attack. She was seen leaving the scene of the crime in a red vehicle.

What else?

St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts said of the incident, “My first response is to express concern for my deputy who suffered head injuries, but is expected to recover. She performed admirably while injured and under duress. Secondly, this incident points to the danger law enforcement officers face every day.”

“This individual made a serious mistake and we are working with the St. Louis Police Department to apprehend and bring charges against this attacker,” Betts added and pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic “is not over” and residents “must wear a mask.”

Authorities ask anyone with information about the suspect or the incident to call St. Louis police at (314) 444-2500 or CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-8477.



