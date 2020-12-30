https://newspushed.com/police-rush-small-business-owners-shop-burst-into-our-salon-and-they-treated-it-like-a-drug-raid/

Police just raided a Stockton California hair salon for staying open despite Governor Gavin Newsom’s strict lockdown orders due to COVID-19. We are entering dangerous territory in America. Patriots are fed up.

Police enforce tyrannical lockdown orders

Police in Stockton California raided Pomp Salon just before Christmas and ordered the place to close, as it been operating in defiance of Governor Gavin Newsom’s shutdown orders. How dare these lowly peasants try to earn a living when King Newsom ordered them to stay home and starve for the holidays.

“About five armed state police officers burst into our salon shouting drop everything you’re doing. Stop, you’re being shut down. They burst into our salon and they treated it like a drug raid,” salon co-owner Vicki Kirk told reporters.

The police were following orders from the California Department of Consumer Affairs, which apparently has law enforcement powers, and issued three misdemeanor citations to the salon through its Investigate Division.

The officers from the enforcement division of the Department of Consumer Affairs tried to cool tempers as shouting and arguments began. The Board of Barbering and Cosmetology issued a statement that said violations of the emergency order could involve the removal of licenses from barbershops and salons.

“The Board strongly encourages licensees, as well as the public, to comply with the applicable Regional Stay-at-Home orders to slow the spread of COVID-19,” the statement read.

Governor Newsom is destroying California

Pomp Salon’s owner said, “If there were any evidence that we should close, we would close, absolutely. There is virtually zero evidence to support the closure of our industry. I just want to earn a living and we all want to do it safely. We have strict safety protocols here, and we will continue to do so.”

The owners believed they were singled out because they are outspoken critics of how lockdown rules are applied, citing health protocol violations by the governor and other officials.

Stockton has one of the highest crime rates in the nation, and the city of just over 300,000 recently logged its 53rd shooting for the year. Nice to see the police focusing on the real crimes of salons opening. California is doomed.

