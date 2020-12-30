https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/voterfraud-biden-republicans-2020/2020/12/30/id/1003672

Sixty-seven percent of Republicans believe Joe Biden won the presidential election due to voter fraud, according to a poll conducted by NPR/Ipsos.

Biden’s win has already been certified by the Electoral College, though several GOP lawmakers plan to challenge those results on Jan. 6 during the certification process.

President Donald Trump continues to claim election fraud.

Federal officials have dismissed allegations of widespread voter fraud.

“Increasingly, people are willing to say and believe stuff that fits in with their view of how the world should be, even if it doesn’t have any basis in reality or fact,” Chris Jackson, a pollster with Ipsos, told NPR.

The wide-ranging poll, released Wednesday, also found:

33 percent of all respondents believe voter fraud helped Biden win the election

44 percent of Republicans said they accept the outcome of the election

71 percent of Americans said there is a deep state working to undermine Trump

83 percent of Americans say they are concerned about the spread of false information

40 percent of Americans believe it is true that COVID-19 was created in a lab in China

44 percent of Democrats say Republicans are more likely to believe conspiracy theories

37 percent of Americans said they didn’t know whether they believe that “a group of Satan-worshipping elites who run a child sex ring are trying to control our politics and media,” a conspiracy theory dubbed as QAnon

The poll, conducted Dec. 21-22, surveyed 1,115 adults age 18-and-up.

