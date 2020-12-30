https://www.oann.com/powell-election-fraud-now-obvious-because-president-trumps-landslide-victory-broke-dominion-vote-switch-algorithm/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=powell-election-fraud-now-obvious-because-president-trumps-landslide-victory-broke-dominion-vote-switch-algorithm

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:26 AM PT – Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Attorney Sidney Powell recently gave a detailed interview on the evidence of election fraud after releasing a 270 page summary of her investigation.

“So for 5 states on election night is absolutely unprecedented,” she explained. “And they did it because the vote count for the Electoral College was about to hit 270 for President Trump.”

Powell said the President won a second term in office on election night and Democrat officials had to use all the tools they had to prevent that from happening. She added, this includes foreign meddling, electronic manipulation of votes and expelling poll-watchers.

“The flipping of votes by Dominion is even advertised on their ability to do that, to run a fraction, to make a Biden vote count 1.26% and a Trump vote to only count 0.74%,” the attorney continued. “They done it in other foreign countries, they’ve done it in this country.”

Powell went on to note that voter fraud in this election was so rampant because President Trump’s landslide victory was breaking the Dominion algorithm.

LISTEN TO THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

