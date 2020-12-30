https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/president-trump-abruptly-cuts-florida-vacation-short-return-washington/

President Trump is cutting his Florida vacation short to return to Washington.

The President last week traveled to his Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach to celebrate the Christmas holiday with First Lady Melania.

The White House made the announcement on Wednesday; however, they didn’t give a reason for the President’s abrupt change of plans.

Trump will return to Washington Thursday, a few days earlier than previously planned.

President Trump likely wants to be in Washington as we come to the crescendo of this battle against the corrupt Democrat machine.

Earlier today Senator Josh Hawley announced he will object to the certification process on January 6th.

Trump’s legal team is still working around the clock appealing to state legislatures and urging them to exercise their powers under Article II Section 1 Clause 2 of the Constitution and choose to send Trump electors to Washington on January 6th.

