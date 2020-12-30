https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/president-trump-calls-georgia-governor-brian-kemp-resign/

President Trump on Wednesday called for Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) to resign.

Republican Governor Brian Kemp refuses to get to the bottom of the brazen Democrat voter fraud that took place in his state to secure a win for Beijing Biden.

President Trump called for Kemp to resign while the Georgia Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Elections held a hearing on voting machine irregularities.

“Brian Kemp should resign from office. He is an obstructionist who refuses to admit we won Georgia, BIG! Also won the other swing states.” Trump said.

Hearings from Atlanta on the Georgia Election overturn now being broadcast. Check it out. @OANN @newsmax and many more. @BrianKempGA should resign from office. He is an obstructionist who refuses to admit that we won Georgia, BIG! Also won the other Swing States. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2020

Despite the overwhelming voter fraud, Governor Kemp refuses to call a special session to overturn the election results.

Instead, Brian Kemp has rushed to certify Georgia’s false election results in favor of China Joe.

There are no coincidences in politics.

Governor Kemp was seen on video standing in front of a Chinese Communist flag begging for Chinese companies to invest in Georgia.

“China is a top source for imports,” Kemp said. “We welcome thousands of Chinese visitors every year to The Peach State and we are constantly helping to develop new opportunities for Chinese companies.”

