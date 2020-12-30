https://www.oann.com/president-trump-senate-republicans-pile-on-pressure-to-approve-2k-stimulus-payments/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=president-trump-senate-republicans-pile-on-pressure-to-approve-2k-stimulus-payments

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:55 AM PT – Wednesday, December 30, 2020

President Trump suggested the GOP is facing a do-or-die situation when it comes to approving expanded stimulus payments. While taking to Twitter Tuesday, he said Republicans must approve the $2000 payments as soon as possible.

Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP. $600 IS NOT ENOUGH! Also, get rid of Section 230 – Don’t let Big Tech steal our Country, and don’t let the Democrats steal the Presidential Election. Get tough! https://t.co/GMotstu7OI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2020

The President has been piling pressure on the Senate to get it done and his efforts appear to be gaining steam with conservatives in the upper chamber.

Incumbents Sen. Kelly Loefller (R-Ga.) and Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) also took to Twitter to voice their support. Both noted the effort will provide direct relief for the American people.

President @realdonaldtrump is right — I support this push for $2,000 in direct relief for the American people. https://t.co/Al3USM7zPr — David Perdue (@Perduesenate) December 29, 2020

On Monday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) also offered his support. He said the checks help boost “working class families in dire need of that additional relief.” Meanwhile, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) echoed Rubio in his own tweet that same day.

Working Americans have borne the brunt of this pandemic. They’ve been hammered, through no fault of their own. They deserve $2000 in #covid relief – a fraction of what the banks & big business got. Let’s vote now — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 29, 2020

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer issued a request for unanimous consent on the House-passed bill, but that effort was voted down by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The Kentucky Republican’s move may be a way to work around opposition by Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.).

Sanders vowed to delay this week’s vote to override President Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) until they vote on the stimulus payments. In an apparent effort to to skirt around that filibuster, McConnell introduced a competing bill increasing stimulus payments.

Unlike the Democrat approved bill, however, McConnell’s version would also repeal Section 230 of the Communication’s Decency Act and set up a commission to study voter fraud.

In the meantime, the Treasury Department has authorized the Federal Reserve to start sending stimulus checks to Americans. It delivered payment documents to the Fed on Tuesday, allowing the Central Bank to deposit stimulus funds to Americans’ bank accounts. Paper checks will start to be mailed Wednesday.

Lawmakers will continue debating increasing those payments to $2,000 and if that happens, working Americans will receive another direct payment of $1,400.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

