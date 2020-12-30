https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/press-conference-az-state-capitol-citizen-investigation-uncovers-thousands-illegal-votes-arizona-6-pm-live-stream-rsbn-video/

On Wednesday night at 6 PM Mountain Time Zone “We the People,” a citizen’s alliance, will be exposing ACTUAL evidence of voter fraud in the state of Arizona and provide detailed instructions to join our mass recall effort against the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors who are willfully standing in the way of truth and transparency.

Via Right Side Broadcasting Network:

“Hundreds of Arizona volunteers have been on the ground, knocking on doors, and collecting declarations in a bi-partisan march to find truth in Arizona. The results of this investigation should have all citizens of Arizona outraged” – Director of Citizens Investigation, Liz Harris, “This is not a matter of family members sending in ballots, some of these people still have the physical ballot on hand! How did these votes get counted?”

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors have grossly failed to represent our rights through unconstitutional lockdown orders and mask mandates, but we stood by obediently, faithfully and with hope that they, the County Supervisors, had our best interest. After more than 10-months of contradictions and forced herd behavior, it is apparent the elected in Maricopa County do not have our best interest. They are now subverting our right to a fair election. The County Supervisors have made it clear they have no intention in preserving the sanctity of freedom through our right to a fair and open election. They have lied! They have stalled, and they have employed deceptive political maneuvering. We the People must act to preserve the integrity of our elections. We must take it upon ourselves to do what is right.